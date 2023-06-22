PSG superstar Neymar loses 80,000 followers on Instagram after publicly admitting cheating pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has lost 80,000 followers on Instagram after admitting that he cheated on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi (according to O Tempo).

The Brazilian footballer posted a letter to his girlfriend, admitting his infidelity while she was pregnant. The post was reportedly read 10.7 million times (according to Crowdtangle). Neymar wrote:

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends."

He added:

"All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family.

"This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood, continues the player. Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public."

The PSG forward concluded:

"I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail. Our love for our baby will prevail. Our love for each other will strengthen us."

PSG superstar Neymar and partner Bruna Biancardi announced pregnancy in May

In May, Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi posted a heartfelt message on social media to announce that she was pregnant with the footballer's child. Biancardi wrote in her post:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son. We are waiting for you!"

The Brazilian footballer, though, yet again was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. While there's no denying the fact that he's one of the most talented players to grace the beautiful game, he often gets into trouble for his actions off the pitch.

Neymar's PSG future is also a topic of discussion. He was linked with a summer move away from the club, but a potential reunion with his former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could see him stay put in Paris.

Poll : 0 votes