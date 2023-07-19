Bruna Biancardi's sister Bianca returns to Instagram 3 weeks after slamming PSG superstar Neymar for cheating

Weeks following her Instagram hiatus after criticizing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar for cheating on her pregnant sister Bruna, Bianca Biancardi has returned to the social media platform. Bianca had been a ghost on social media after a recent public squabble involving the Brazil international.

Late June had seen a dramatic turn of events, with Bianca penning an open letter to slam Neymar's handling of the fallout following accusations of his infidelity. Bianca's letter took its cues from a public apology the PSG forward had issued to Bruna. Following this, Bianca chose to withdraw from the limelight, maintaining radio silence regarding the issue.

She has now returned to Instagram, sharing a picture where she posed in front of a mirror and took a selfie, according to Globo. However, she did not reveal her location or offer any further information.

The apology from Neymar came in the aftermath of a revelation by Metropoles, exposing an alleged affair between the superstar and influencer Fernanda Campos. Neymar took to his social media platform on June 21 to share a heartfelt message to Bruna.

The PSG winger and Bruna Biancardi had shared the news of their pregnancy back in April.

PSG superstar Neymar under fire after sending inappropriate messages amidst relationship concerns

Just when it seemed that Neymar had gotten past the turbulence caused by his cheating allegations, a fresh wave of controversy has washed over him. Following his public apology to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for cheating on her, Neymar faced accusations from two supermodels claiming he had been trying to get in touch with them.

He expressed regret over his unfaithfulness towards Biancardi, who is pregnant with his child and due to give birth in the coming months. The 31-year-old used his social media platform to deliver a heartfelt apology, hoping to mend the cracks in his relationship.

However, supermodels Celeste Bright and Shephora Maria Noori recently stepped forward, accusing Neymar of attempting to communicate with them privately on Instagram while still involved with Biancardi. They claim he had crossed boundaries and disrespected his relationship.

One of the supermodels shared a screenshot of the alleged message from Neymar. Her accompanying caption was a stark rebuke (via CaughtOffside):

"If you have a girlfriend or wife, don’t DM girls. It’s wrong. Very disrespectful to your significant other.”

However, the post has since been deleted.