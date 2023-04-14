Bruno Fernandes joins Lionel Messi after achieving incredible feat during Manchester United draw with Sevilla

Bruno Fernandes has joined Lionel Messi as the only player to register at least 50 goals and assists across competitions since January 2020. The Manchester United star achieved the feat after setting up Marcel Sabitzer for his opener against Sevilla in a 2-2 draw for the Red Devils.

Manchester United signed Fernandes in January 2020, and he has been an integral part of their starting squad since. He has now registered 50 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils while scoring 60 times.

However, Fernandes will be out of action next week when Manchester United travel to face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinals. The Portuguese star picked up a booking in the first half after a shot from Nemanja Gudelj hit his arm from point-blank range.

Peter Schmeichel was livid with the decision to book the midfielder as he believed his hands were in a natural position. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by The Sun:

"That's not a yellow card. The referee has just given a yellow card for something that is a red. Fernandes threw himself at the ball but where is his hand supposed to go? I agree with the free kick but it is nowhere near a yellow card."

What next for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United?

Bruno Fernandes won his first trophy at Manchester United earlier this season when they defeated Newcastle United to lift the Carabao Cup. The Portuguese was delighted after picking up a silverware and has already set sights on winning more.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win at Wembley in February, Fernandes said:

"We have been searching for this moment, us, the fans and the club. We are all together and finally we get our trophy, I think deservedly. It has been an amazing period (so far this season), but we want and need more, it is not enough for this club. I am satisfied, because now I get my trophy, but I want more and we want more."

Bruno Fernandes has a contract until 2026 at Manchester United and could take over full-time captaincy next season as the futures of Harry Maguire and David de Gea hang in the balance.

