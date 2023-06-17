Bruno Fernandes opens up on Erik ten Hag offer he always rejects at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has claimed that he always refuses Erik ten Hag's offer to take a breather at Manchester United.

The Portugal international is one of the first names on the Red Devils' team sheet since his move from Sporting CP in January 2020. He has played 163 games across competitions for the club since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Apart from his quality, Fernandes' fitness and availability are a huge boon for his manager. But Ten Hag recognizes that his team's vice-captain needs a rest every now and then.

Fernandes, however, always turns him down. Speaking to CM Sport while on international duty, he said, via Manchester Evening News:

"It was a childhood dream to play for Manchester United and whenever the manager asks me if I want to rest, I say I’m always ready to play. There will come a time when I will be less used, so I want to make the most of the opportunities that the coaches give me now."

Fernandes, 28, ended last season with 14 goals and 15 assists in 58 games across competitions. He played a pivotal role in ending Manchester United's six-year trophy drought, helping his team win the EFL Cup in February.

The Portuguese playmaker's future at Old Trafford seems secure, with his current deal expiring only in June 2026.

Paul Pogba takes dig at Manchester United fans

Paul Pogba left on a free transfer for Juventus from Manchester United's academy in the summer of 2012.

After a successful four years in Turin, he returned to Old Trafford for a fee of €105 million. The transfer fee brought with it huge expectations which the France international found hard to fulfill.

Following a mixed six years in Manchester, which included an EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League win, Pogba joined Juventus on a free transfer once again. A big part of his decision, apparently, was his relationship with the two fanbases.

Speaking in a recent interview with French outlet Views, the 30-year-old said, via SportBible:

"...I came back to Juve, why? Because it's really the club that helped me push myself. And really the love from the fans, the love from the club that I get, I didn't get that in Manchester. I was quite surprised when I came back to England, already with the transfer I was given a label. It was quite sad."

Injury issues followed Pogba from Manchester to Turin. He managed just 10 appearances across competitions last season due to several separate injury problems.

