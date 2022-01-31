Bruno Guimaraes aims dig at Arsenal with Newcastle unveil video on Twitter

Newcastle United new boy Bruno Guimaraes appears to have taken a dig at Arsenal in an unveiling video he posted on social media after completing his switch to St. James' Park.

The Magpies announced the signing of Guimaraes from Ligue 1 club Lyon on Sunday. Eddie Howe's side have acquired the Brazil international's services till the summer of 2026.

Newcastle are reported to have signed Guimaraes from Lyon for an initial sum of €40 million. The fee could reportedly rise up to €48 million, which would see the midfielder replace Joelinton as their most expensive signing.

It is worth noting that Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Guimaraes earlier this month. The 24-year-old, though, decided to join Newcastle, who were recently acquired by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund.

Guimaraes has now rubbed some Arsenal fans the wrong way with his unveiling video on social media. The Brazilian announced his arrival at St. James' Park with a post on Twitter that appeared to mock Arsenal's efforts to sign him.

The one-minute-long video starts with several newspaper headlines that mention Arsenal's interest in Guimaraes. The Gunners references are followed by a picture of him in a Newcastle shirt as well as images that point to the club's history.

Watch the video below:

Guimaraes is Newcastle's third signing of the winter transfer window, following Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. However, the Magpies are expected to make more additions to their squad before the end of the day.

The Tyneside-based club reportedly have a deal in place for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Dan Burn. They are also pushing to sign 19-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike from French side Reims.

Arsenal have had a quiet winter transfer window

The Gunners were reportedly bracing for a busy winter transfer window ahead of the month. However, things do not appear to have gone according to plan for Mikel Arteta and co.

The Gunners identified centre-forward and central midfield as areas that needed strengthening this month. While the north London giants have been linked with a host of players, they have not made a single addition to their squad.

Apart from Guimaraes, the Premier League giants were in talks to sign Arthur from Juventus. However, they could not strike a deal with the Bianconeri to bring the midfielder on loan.

The Gunners' efforts to land Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina did not work out as well, as the Serbian attacker chose to join Juventus instead.

