“Brutal” - Ex-Barcelona star Marc Bartra sums up Chelsea player after 3-0 win against PSG in Club World Cup final 

Former Barcelona star Marc Bartra responded to Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's Instagram post following the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup success. The Premier League club managed to defeat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the final of this tournament on Sunday, July 13.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and then doubled his side's lead just eight minutes later. New signing Joao Pedro made it 3-0 two minutes before the break, putting the game out of the French outfit's reach.

Cucurella, who is a key part of the west London outfit's defence, took to Instagram to share the team's glorious moments. He wrote in the caption:

"We did it Blues! Champions of the World!"

Former Barcelona man, Bartra, replied to his fellow countryman's post and wrote:

"Felicitats cucu. Brutal."

Many would have had PSG as favorites for this game following the incredible 2024/25 season that they had. Luis Enrique and Co. won the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1.

They were also dominant in the Club World Cup, defeating Real Madrid in the semi-final and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. However, it was Chelsea who triumphed after having won the UEFA Europa Conference League last campaign.

Enzo Maresca points out reason behind Chelsea's success against PSG in Club World Cup final

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has had a good first year at Stamford Bridge after taking over in the summer of 2024. His latest achievement was leading the Blues to win the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup.

More interestingly, he did it against a PSG side that proved dominant in the competition. Speaking about how it was important to be aggressive early on in this match against the French opposition, Maresca said post-match (via BBC Sport):

"The idea was go man-to-man because if you leave spaces to PSG they will kill you, so we tried to be very aggressive and suffocate them early on and that intensity was crucial in the first 10 minutes."

"We had a lot of success exploring the left side of their defence. Things worked perfectly for us due to the effort the players put."

Chelsea also finished fourth in the Premier League standings last campaign, which means that they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League in the season to come. The Blues play their first match of the league season against Crystal Palace on August 17.

