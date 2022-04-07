"Build him a statue" , "My GOAT" - Liverpool fans laud 26-year-old for setting up scholarships to empower young people

Following the news that Liverpool star Divock Origi has set up a scholarship at a nearby university, Reds fans took to the internet to praise him. The 26-year-old Belgian striker said he set up the charity to "empower young people to achieve great things." His comments have understandably gone down well with the Reds fans.

Shortly after an article detailing the amazing charity work done by the striker for the community, fans took to Twitter to have their say. Here is a selection of the fan reactions from the social media network:

SH @SenneH1990 BBC North West @BBCNWT

bbc.in/3v0Xzlg Liverpool striker Divock Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things". Liverpool striker Divock Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things". bbc.in/3v0Xzlg Build him a statue. twitter.com/BBCNWT/status/… Build him a statue. twitter.com/BBCNWT/status/…

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Two students who are being funded through university by Divock Origi have said he has "helped massively". Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things." NEW: Two students who are being funded through university by Divock Origi have said he has "helped massively". Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things." #awlive [bbc] 🚨 NEW: Two students who are being funded through university by Divock Origi have said he has "helped massively". Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things." #awlive [bbc] https://t.co/Nsy0J58efd

BBC North West @BBCNWT

bbc.in/3v0Xzlg Liverpool striker Divock Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things". Liverpool striker Divock Origi said he set up the scholarships at the University of Liverpool to "empower young people to achieve great things". bbc.in/3v0Xzlg

Origi was already a fan favorite at the club, with the Belgian having a warm spot in many fans' hearts. Some of his most famous moments for Liverpool include deciding goals against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

The striker has only improved his relationship with the fans with his donation. Origi will hope to add even more special moments to the pitch as Liverpool hope to achieve even more sporting success.

Divock Origi could leave Liverpool for AC Milan this summer: Reports

Origi against Milan: Group B - UEFA Champions League

According to recent reports, Divock Origi wants a move to AC Milan at the end of the season, despite other offers. He's also reportedly been targeted by other clubs.

Opportunities have been hard to come by for the Belgian star at Anfield, and he has played just 14 games in all competitions this season. With the star nearing the end of his contract, there is little chance that the Reds will work towards an extension.

Due to the abundance of players in his position, the star has fallen down the pecking order. He would have a better chance of continuing his career elsewhere. He is just 26 years old, which gives him time to rejuvenate his career and choose his future. He will look to settle down at a club that can offer him more playing time.

Origi has gained legendary status with the Reds, thanks to his ability to impact the game as a substitute. While this may not be enough for the higher-ups at Anfield, due to their attacking options, it would certainly be a great fit for the Rossonerri.

Edited by Aditya Singh