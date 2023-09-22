“But I don’t know where to start” – Lionel Messi opens up on career he would like to choose after retirement

Football legend Lionel Messi recently said that he would like to become a Sports Director after he retired.

The Argentine icon is considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He has won almost every trophy available at club and international level. The 36-year-old is now in the twilight of his career and is perhaps starting to think about post-retirement plans.

In a recent interview, Lionel Messi was asked about what he wants to do after retirement. He said (via Barca Times):

"After I retire, I'd like to be a Sports Director, but I don't know where to start. I love teaching anything about football. I love teaching little children too."

Messi has spent most of his footballing career in Spain with Barcelona so perhaps he could move there after retirement. He won 10 La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies with them, among other honors.

The Argentine then moved to Paris Saint-Germain and spent two years with the Parisians before moving to Inter Miami in the summer. He has been excellent for the MLS side, registering 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi has already had an impact on the development of some of the youngsters at Inter Miami like David Ruiz.

Harry Kane on taking inspiration from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The legendary duo have been an inspiration to a number of footballers over the years and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is one of them.

The 30-year-old recently hailed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity, with the duo dominating football for over 15 years now. They are 36 and 38 years old respectively and still going strong for their respective sides.

Speaking about playing at the highest level beyond the age of 30, Kane told ESPN:

"I think of what they've done, they are as good in their 30s as they were in their 20s. Me just turning 30 now, it obviously gives me excitement to know if I keep my body in good shape and keep my mentality right, I could be playing at the highest level for as long as I want to do it."

He added:

"Those players [Ronaldo and Messi] have set the bar -- those and a few others as well -- and it just motivates me and tells me that it's possible. It is great watching those players still performing, two of the greatest players ever to play our game. For me now, it is almost the second half of my career. I've had a good first half; now, can the second half be even better?"

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them and almost every trophy there is. Their iconic rivalry and individual greatness is certainly an inspiration to many.