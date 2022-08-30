"But I do need to look at myself and maybe I need to show the desire a little bit more" - Chelsea star admits he has to work harder to live up to expectations

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has admitted to the Evening Standard that he may lack the hunger to score goals.

The German has been converted from a midfielder into a striker by Thomas Tuchel with there being a lack of options upfront at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz has managed no goals in the Blues' first four fixtures of the season and his place in Tuchel's side may be coming under threat.

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, Havertz can expect to line up in the striker's role in tonight's (August 30) game against Southampton.

The German has commented on the expectations of him in the striker's role, saying:

“As a striker, you always have to run in behind — and I can use my ability to do that as well."

He continued,

“Sometimes it is about milliseconds, to get the pass and to be calm in front of goal, and I can rely on my fellow players to give me these balls. We keep on working hard and I will try to score."

Havertz then touched on football being a team sport before giving an honest assessment of his current form at Stamford Bridge:

“It is a team sport and I am a team player. I don’t go home and think I am unhappy because I didn’t score, I am happier that we won in the end. But I do need to look at myself and maybe I need to show the desire a little bit more. I will keep on working hard and I believe it will come.”

Last season, the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder managed 14 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues.

He finished the west London club's second highest scorer behind Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has departed Chelsea for Inter Milan on a season-long loan whilst Timo Werner also left the Bridge for RB Leipzig in a permanent £18 million deal.

This has left the goalscoring burden heavily weighing on Havertz's shoulders and it has been a tough ask for the German.

Chelsea forward Havertz is running out of time to live up to expectations

The German cost a pretty penny back in 2020

Chelsea signed Havertz from Leverkusen back in 2020 for £72 million and the German was expected to become a top European talent.

He managed a remarkable 46 goals in 150 appearances and was highly coveted.

Not since the signing of Eden Hazard had Blues fans been so excited about the potential of a new acquisition.

However, Havertz's time in west London looks more and more like a let-down given the circumstances upon his arrival.

The German needs to make the most of the opportunities he is being given at present.

