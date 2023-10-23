"But if we are not, we give them a chance" - Leandro Trossard warns Arsenal teammates over what must be done to secure win against Sevilla

Leandro Trossard has warned Arsenal they need to be at the top of their game to ensure victory against Sevilla on Tuesday (October 24).

The Gunners travel to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Group B of the UEFA Champions League looking to get back to winning ways. Mikel Arteta's men were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea on Saturday.

Trossard came on in the 78th minute and he scored a crucial equalizer just six minutes later. The Belgian is looking ahead to the Sevilla clash and he stressed that Arsenal always want to win. He told the Evening Standard:

"We always want a result. We want to win every game. That’s how we approach every game as well. That’s how we will do it for Sevilla and make sure we are ready for that."

The Gunners have been in superb form this season, winning eight of 12 games across competitions. Their only hiccup came against Lens on matchday 2 of the Champions League group stages, losing 2-1 to the Ligue 1 side.

Trossard insisted that if Arsenal can control the game against Sevilla they should secure victory. However, he also warned his teammates not to drop their standards:

"Of course, it’s a tough place to go (Seville)... If we are playing our game and if we can control the game, I am absolutely sure that we can win. But if we are not, we give them a chance.”

The 28-year-old has struggled to cement a starting berth in Arteta's side this season but has started both of his side's Champions League games thus far. He's bagged four goals and one assist in eight games across competitions, popping up with vital strikes including the equalizer against Chelsea.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Trossard following his performance against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta was delighted with Leandro Trossard.

Trossard was the Gunners' savior in the draw against Chelsea, taking his equalizer superbly. Bukayo Saka sent a brilliant cross into the Belgian's path and he tucked home from close range at the back post.

Arteta was full of praise for the former Brighton & Hove Albion forward, talking up his intelligence. He said (via Arsenal's official website):

"He’s very good and he’s got this mentality to be always willing to help the team…It was a very intelligent run, the way he anticipates the cross and the action, and obviously the way he executes it, because it’s still not easy to score.”

Trossard joined the north Londoners from Brighton in January for £27 million. He's managed five goals and 11 assists in 30 games across competitions since then, proving an asset for Arteta's side.