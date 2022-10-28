"But if it's a trick" - Erik ten Hag sends message after Manchester United star Antony is accused of wastefully showboating

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on winger Antony's showboating during their UEFA Europa League win over FC Sheriff on Thursday, October 27.

The Red Devils won the game at Old Trafford 3-0 courtesy of goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But minutes before United's opener, Antony was seen doing his trademark spin after receiving the ball on the right wing. He failed to complete the subsequent pass and that irked some pundits, including Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy

32 touches

2 crosses

2 360 spins

1 key pass

1 shot on target



Jogo Bonito. Antony’s first half by numbers vs. Sheriff Tiraspol:91% pass accuracy32 touches2 crosses2 360 spins1 key pass1 shot on targetJogo Bonito. Antony’s first half by numbers vs. Sheriff Tiraspol:91% pass accuracy32 touches2 crosses2 360 spins1 key pass1 shot on targetJogo Bonito. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/bBUAXZ6ESx

When quizzed about Antony's tricks after the game, Ten Hag stressed that he will not force the player to give up showboating. He stated, however, that the Brazilian has to couple those skill moves with actions that help the team move forward in the game.

"I don't have a problem with that as long as it's functional. Also from him, I demand more: more runs in behind, more often in the box, more follows in and more tempo dribbles especially and more playing in the pocket," the Dutch tactician said (via Manchester Evening News).

However, the former AFC Ajax boss was quick to add that he will stop the player if he performs the tricks merely for show and does not help the team's cause.

"We demand more dominance from this game and when there is a trick like that it is nice as long as it's functional and not losing the ball, if you're attracting players, it's okay. But if it's a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him," he added.

⚡ @UTDCJ_ antony did that spin 🥶 antony did that spin 🥶 https://t.co/7KtfLvSdbP

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reveals why Antony was subbed off at half-time

Antony was taken off for Marcus Rashford at half-time during Manchester United's Europa League encounter against FC Sheriff. Lisandro Martinez was also substituted off for Harry Maguire at the same time.

Shedding light on his decision to take the two former Ajax players off, Ten Hag explained:

"More or less (the substitutions were pre-planned), when we are up, that was planned. [Lisandro] Martinez had been booked [against Real Sociedad] and a second he would be out for the third game, the next game.

"So we know what we have to do in Sociedad, we have to win there with a two-goal difference."

Manchester United's next assignment is a Premier League game against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 30.

