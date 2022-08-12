“But would he want to step into that fire right now?” – Darren Bent says 22-year-old Chelsea star is capable of playing for Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as they continue their search for a quality midfielder this summer. Amid the speculation, former Premier League forward Darren Bent has expressed his doubts about the player's desire to join the Red Devils in their current state.

Gallagher became a target for United following his impressive outing on loan with Crystal Palace last season. The midfielder made 39 appearances for the Premier League side during the campaign. He recorded an impressive eight goals and five assists to his name.

Those numbers boosted his reputation massively and Bent is convinced Gallagher has what it takes to play for the Red Devils. The Englishman believes the club's precarious situation could be an issue.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker told talkSPORT, as quoted by Football365:

“Yeah, I think so [Gallagher could play for United]. It’s a big jump from Palace. He’s not really played at Chelsea has he? But it’s a lot of pressure, especially with the state of Man United at the minute, which is not great."

“It’s still a massive football club by the way and it’s still a step up from Palace, you’d have to say. But would he want to step into that fire right now? I’m not quite sure.”

It is still uncertain what lies ahead for Conor Gallagher this season. The player could find it hard to find playing time due to the midfield options at manager Thomas Tuchel's disposal.

Chelsea battling Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong's signature

Does the midfielder have a future at Stamford Bridge?

Although Manchester United are keeping tabs on Conor Gallagher, their priority target is Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils are said to have reached an agreement with the Catalan giants over the transfer and are now waiting for the player's consent.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also said to have expressed interest in signing the Dutchman and are ready to go head-to-head with their local rivals. It remains to be seen where De Jong will end up amid reports that his priority is to stay put at Camp Nou.

