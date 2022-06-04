"I can be more aware on the ball" - 23-year-old star explains where he would be best suited for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Connor Callagher has said that he continuously improves on aspects of his game, while also revealing that he is working on his weakness.

The 23-year-old, speaking on the Chelsea website, highlighted his pressing and timing as two of his strongest points. He also revealed that his vision and awareness can be improved as he seeks to become a better player.

Callagher said:

“I know what I’m good at and what I need to improve on, so I’ll be focused on that. I feel like runs into the box I’m good at, and I can win the ball back well and press well. I like to score goals, and I want to score more."

He added:

“I can be more aware on the ball in deeper areas and have a better vision sometimes. There are loads of things, and I could go on for ages, but I’m very determined to work hard and improve as a footballer still.”

Gallagher came through the Chelsea academy and spent 11 years honing his skills at Cobham. However, he is yet to make his debut for the senior squad, having spent the last few years on loan spells.

He had his breakthrough campaign last term while on loan with Crystal Palace, garnering attention with his displays at Selhurst Park.

The former West Bromwich Albion man scored eight goals and provided three assists for the Eagles in the Premier League and was deservedly named the club's 'Player of the Season'.

His imperious form for the club also brought him international recognition, with three caps won at senior level. He also has a shot at making England's FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar later this year.

Gallagher faces intense competition for places at Chelsea

Conor Gallagher has seen his stock rise over the last year.

Conor Gallagher functions as a central midfielder, and his all-round style means he is best suited in a box-to-box role.

The England international is adept in both defending and attacking, and his perfectly timed runs into the box make him a decent goal threat.

The current Chelsea squad is replete with quality players who are suited to the role, so Gallagher will have to adapt to manager Thomas Tuchel's tactical demands.

He will face direct competition from N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, while Jorginho, Billy Gilmour and Mason Mount are also in the running for central midfield positions.

