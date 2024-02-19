"By far number one" - Eden Hazard names Chelsea flop as the most talented footballer he has played with at any club

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard named ex-Blues teammate Gael Kakuta as the most talented footballer he's played with throughout his senior career.

Kakuta joined Chelsea's youth set-up in 2007 from Lens. The DR Congo international was accompanied by Hazard at Stamford Bridge from 2012 onwards and came up against the Belgian several times when the 33-year-old represented Lille.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast about the attacking midfielder, who is currently plying his trade in Ligue 2 with Amiens SC, Hazard said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm gonna give you one name and John knows the player. The only one I was saying 'wow' but when I stopped playing young team you know in France was Gael Kakuta. You asked me talent. Kakuta by far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow."

Adding about their meeting in France, Hazard said:

"You know, I play I play against him a lot when because I used to play in Lille and he was playing in Lens. You know, it's a derby, it's the north of France. So me being me. We used to win every game every game every game five, six zero."

"Me: best player every game. And then every time we play against him, we're losing game. He's the best player. He's the best player. This is not normal," he added.

Unfortunately, Gael Kakuta was unable to break through into the first team and was sent out on multiple loan spells to Bolton, Fulham, and Dijon, among other clubs. He only made 16 appearances for the west Londoners before leaving for Sevilla on a permanent deal in 2015.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard believes Tottenham Hotspur are not better than the Blues this season

Eden Hazard

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard failed to admit that Tottenham Hotspur are better than the Blues this season. The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League, while Spurs are fifth.

John Obi Mikel, Hazard's former teammate, suggested that the north Londoners are among the sides better than the Blues at the moment. Quickly shutting down Mikel, Hazard said (via GOAL):

"No, no, Tottenham no. They play good football, yeah but you know Tottenham. As a Chelsea legend, you can't say that man."

Chelsea are 12 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the league after 25 matches. Although they were way behind in the Premier League title race, Mauricio Pochettino's side could lift a trophy this season, when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Spurs are out of all domestic cup competitions and not in Europe this campaign.