“Call him back”, “I’ve seen enough” - Chelsea fans convinced David Datro Fofana is better than 22-year-old star after brace for Burnley

Fans have urged Chelsea to recall their David Datro Fofana from loan following his heroics for Burnley in their 2-2 Premier League home draw with Fulham on Saturday (February 3).

After the visitors led 2-0 at Turf Moor through Joao Palinha (17') and Rodrigo Muniz (21'), Burnley hit back through Fofana in the 71st minute. The striker bagged his brace in the first minute of stoppage time to force a share of the spoils.

It was the 21-year-old third goal contribution in two league games for his on-loan side. Fans contrasted that with of Armando Broja, who has just one goal and an assist in 13 league outings. The 22-year-old Albanian has joined Fulham on loan for the rest of the season.

One fan tweeted about Fofana:

"Call him back"

Another chimed in:

"I've seen enough. He's better than Broja"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The Blues have suffered from a misfiring attack this season. They are coming off a humbling 4-1 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek, snapping a run of seven straight draws against the Reds across competitions (excluding penalty shootouts).

Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth with 31 points, 20 behind the Reds, and next play Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Sunday (February 4).

"We need to improve our away form" - Chelsea boss ahead of Wolves clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side for a response after a humbling defeat at Anfield in midweek.

The Blues have had an indifferent season in the league, but their away form has been dismal, losing six of their last seven games across competitions, including the last two.

Ahead of the home game against Wolves at the weekend, Pochettino recognised the need to fare better on the road (as per the Blues' website):

"We need to improve our away form, I can’t say anything different. We were good away at Burnley, Fulham and Tottenham, then yes (things changed). We focused on changing the form at Stamford Bridge (which we have done), but while we have played some tough games away from home, we need to improve our performances."

Contrary to their road form, the Blues are unbeaten in 10 home games across competitions - winning eight - since losing 2-0 to Brentford in the league in October.

