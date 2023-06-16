"Camavinga put on a show", "Griezmann and Mbappe stinker" - Twitter reacts as France defeat Gibraltar 3-0 in EURO 2024 qualifier

Fans on Twitter reacted to France's comfortable 3-0 win against Gibraltar in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, June 16, at the Estadio Algarve.

France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock with his third minute strike. Mbappe added the second on the stroke of half-time as he found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

An own goal in the 78th minute added to the visitors' advantage. The win helped Didier Deschamps' team take another step towards securing a spot in the UEFA European Championships 2024.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was superb during the match. Starting alongside club teammate Aurelien Tchouameni and Antoine Griezmann in midfield, the 20-year-old was everywhere during his 79-minute stay on the pitch. One fan shared his in-game stats on Twitter:

"Camavinga put on a show… • 128 touches • 103 passes (96%) • 23 passes into final 3rd • 3 chances created (most) • 3/4 dribbles (most) • 13/15 duels won (most) • 9 tackles (most)• 7 ball recoveries."

However, some fans weren't impressed with the performances of Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. One of them wrote:

"That Griezmann and Mbappe stinker they’re brothers fr."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners will return to action on June 19 as they host Greece at the Stade de France. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after France's 3-0 win over Gibraltar:

France captain Kylian Mbappe's game against Gibraltar by the numbers

Apart from his goal against Gibraltar, France captain Kylian Mbappe managed three shots on target during the match against Gibraltar. He missed one big chance at the Estadio Algarve as well.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward started alongside Giroud and Kingsley Coman in attack. He completed two dribbles, made 76 passes, and created one big chance. Mbappe lost possession of the ball on 27 occasions and won only two of his eight ground duels.

There has been a lot of speculations about the player's future after he revealed that he won't renew his PSG contract after 2024. It will be interesting to see if Mbappe is still in Paris at the start of the 2023-24 season.

