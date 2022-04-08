"Camp Nou has to be a pressure cooker" - Xavi urges Barcelona fans to turn up the intensity for the second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has requested fans to amplify the intensity at Camp Nou when the club host Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League next week.

The Bundesliga outfit will visit Camp Nou on April 14 for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. Both teams canceled each other out in the first leg last night (April 7), which ended 1-1 at Deutsche Bank Park.

After the match to Spanish publication Sport, Xavi noted that the Frankfurt fans ensured they kept the Blaugrana on their toes throughout. He asked for his side's fanbase to do the same next week, stating (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“Camp Nou has to be a pressure cooker for the opponent, like this ground was for us. We leave satisfied with the result.”

Xavi also praised his side for their equalizer on the night, which was scored by Ferran Torres. He said:

“It was a great goal, pure talent from the players, Ousmane, Frenkie, Ferran, I insist, I’m satisfied with the result because it was a very difficult ground and opponent to face.”

Ansgar Knauff opened the scoring for the home team in the 48th minute, firing a half-volley from the edge of the box into the top corner.

However, a neat team move from Barcelona allowed Frenkie de Jong to find Torres, who found the bottom corner to bring his side level 18 minutes later.

Frankfurt center-back Tuta was sent off in the 78th minute after committing a second bookable offense. However, the visitors were unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage as the hosts held on for a draw.

Barcelona will need to do better in the second leg against Frankfurt

Xavi made a couple of big selection calls for Barcelona's match against Frankfurt, resting the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele. Both players eventually came off the bench and played their part in the equalizer. The Blaugrana also lost Gerard Pique to injury midway through the first half.

The Catalans did have enough firepower on the pitch to win the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore, Pedri Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi, and Torres all started the game. However, they mustered just seven shots and three on target compared to Frankfurt's 16 and five, respectively.

Barcelona will undoubtedly need to put in a better shift in the second leg with the backing of their home crowd. However, it's worth noting that both of their previous matches at Camp Nou in the Europa League have ended in draws.

They played out a 1-1 stalemate against Napoli and a goalless draw against Galatasaray.

