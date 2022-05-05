"Can cause a lot more damage" - Real Madrid fans back 2 key players to come off the bench to make an impact against Manchester City

Real Madrid take on Manchester City tonight (Wednesday, May 4) in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu.

The Cityzens head into the clash with a slender 4-3 lead over the Spanish champions following after an enthralling first leg encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Los Blancos will once again have to come from behind to progress, having already knocked out PSG and Chelsea after coming back from behind against both sides.

Before the game, Carlo Ancelotti named his Real Madrid starting XI, which had a very familiar feel to it.

After missing the clash against the Premier League leaders last week, holding midfielder Casemiro will start once again alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Federico Valverde has been pushed to the right-wing in place of Rodrygo.

Ancelotti's lineup seems to have gone down well with the Madrid faithful, who are excited to see such a strong bench if the Galacticos need a spark later on in the game.

Fans took to Twitter to tip Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo to become supersubs for their side:

Fans took to Twitter to tip Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo to become supersubs for their side:

Lobos @lawalmilset @theMadridZone A good one, Rodrygo and Camavinga will also do more damage coming on from the bench

TripleDoubleGod @M0neyWestbrook @abdallah_rm11 Good line up but rodrygo and camavinga need to come in at the half to change the tempo

NT.7 @NathanT02469227 @RMA_Jonnis rodrygo will be like a super sub ,so is cama @RMA_Jonnis rodrygo will be like a super sub ,so is cama

𝑨𝒃𝒅𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒉 𝑴.⓫🇪🇸 @abdallah_rm11



𝑨𝒃𝒅𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒉 𝑴.⓫🇪🇸 @abdallah_rm11

I'm in love with the line-up. Casemiro and Valverde starting together and keeping Rodrygo as a super sub!Could it be any better? #HalaMadrid #UCL

😵‍💫 @4pfaisal @real12333 nah, camavinga and rodrygo as subs are way better than starters rn @real12333 nah, camavinga and rodrygo as subs are way better than starters rn

Omar Aref 🇦🇪 @LosB1ancos_ @theMadridZone All I know is that Rodrygo and Camavinga will come as super sub @theMadridZone All I know is that Rodrygo and Camavinga will come as super sub

Stage set for another classic between Real Madrid and Manchester City

The two European heavyweights put on one of the great Champions League matches last week in Manchester that was full of pace, skill and goals.

The winner of the clash will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28, with Madrid searching for their 14th title, while City are still searching for their elusive first.

While the hosts received a boost with Casemiro's return, the loss of David Alaba was undoubtedly a huge blow. The Austrian centre-half is replaced by Nacho Fernandez.

Karim Benzema once again leads the side out as captain, having scored 14 goals in his previous 10 games.

Meanwhile, City have welcomed back Kyle Walker from injury as Joao Cancelo moves over to left-back. Both full-backs were missing from last week's encounter. With John Stones forced to come off early, Pep Guardiola was forced to play 37-year-old Fernandinho at right-back as Madrid attempted to exploit that flank on a regular basis.

Gabriel Jesus, who has scored seven goals in his last five starts, is once again selected upfront.

