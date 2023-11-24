"Can challenge on all fronts" - John Barnes backs Liverpool to 'push Manchester City all the way' in the PL this season

Liverpool legend John Barnes has backed his former club to challenge Premier League champions Manchester City for the title this season. The Reds will face the Cityzens at the Etihad on Saturday, November 25 in a top-of-the-table clash.

Manchester City won the treble last season and also lead the Premier League table this season with 28 points in 12 games. Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point behind and find themselves second in the table.

Former Liverpool winger Barnes has claimed the Reds have what it takes to challenge on all fronts this season. The former England international also hailed the club for their excellent recruitment to assemble a quality young squad. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Liverpool can challenge on all fronts. We’re very close to the top in the league, FA Cup we’re in the top two or few to win it. We are favourites to win the Europa League and still in the League Cup. I expect us to push Manchester City all the way this year in the Premier League, though."

"Last season was a transitional period in terms of age and position. We couldn’t get the right midfielders so we didn't buy for the sake of it. We had a lot of forwards like (Cody) Gakpo, (Luis) Diaz and (Darwin) Nunez but the midfield was getting past their best."

Barnes praised Jurgen Klopp for his vision and completely transforming the midfield ranks with players like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. He also insisted that the Reds have what it takes to push Manchester City to the wire. He added:

"We trusted Jurgen so much and knew he would get the midfield situation right. Now (Alexis) Mac Allister and (Dominik) Szoboszlai have improved us immensely. The age and balance of the team is much better, it’s refreshed and we can push City again. But the game at the Etihad is huge."

"To be the best you’ve got to beat the rest. We can push them all the way but they’re a fantastic side. I remember when we finished second on 97 points. Was that a failure? Of course not."

Liverpool have won eight of their 12 league games so far, drawing thrice and losing just once. Manchester City, on the other hand, have won nine games, drawn once, and lost twice.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola previews clash against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Liverpool ahead of the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday, November 24.

The two sides have forged a strong rivalry over the last few years and Guardiola made his respect for Liverpool quite obvious. The Spaniard said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"I think we are all friends. Time goes forward, eight years wth Liverpool and not the same team as the start. They are similar ofc TAA can play inside now but the ideas are similar. Always they've been our best rivals. Top club, top team, looking forward to it."

Manchester City beat the Reds 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season but lost 1-0 at Anfield. They come into the game on the back of a 4-4 draw at Chelsea prior to the international break.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield in their last game.