"Can be considered new Chelsea player" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Blues' first signing of the Todd Boehly era

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed their first transfer of the Todd Boehly era. The west Londoners have signed Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City for a fee of around $66 million.

Romano took to his Twitter account to share the news:

"Raheem Sterling can be considered new Chelsea player. Documents are signed, medical completed in London and player flying to LA in order to be unveiled as new CFC signing."

The Englishman’s signing represents a signal of intent from the Blues, with Sterling being one of the most decorated English players. He is expected to chip in with goals and creativity upfront as they aim to finish above his former club.

Contract until June 2027 with option for further year. Raheem Sterling can be considered new Chelsea player. Documents are signed, medical completed in London and player flying to LA in order to be unveiled as new CFC signing.

The Blues have endured a tough time in the striking department and Sterling will look to offer an immediate upgrade in west London. The Englishman has scored 131 goals from 339 appearances for the Cityzens and represents a valid goal threat.

Sterling will be happy to join up with his new team-mates in London after seeing his minutes start to reduce in Manchester. The forward will now settle into his role as one of the main men at his club and will be expected to lead Chelsea to more success.

Raheem Sterling is flying out to LA today to join up with the Chelsea squad. He will likely take part in training tomorrow.

The 27-year-old joins his new club fresh off the back of consecutive Premier League triumphs. With the first transfer of the Todd Boehly era done, and more on the way, the Blues will surely make for interesting viewing next season.

Chelsea remain interested in Presnel Kimpembe: Reports

The Blues still have Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe on their radar, despite nearing completion of other deals for defenders. Reports from the Telegraph (via Chelsea Chronicle) have stated that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are interested in bringing in three defenders. This could see them focus on Kimpembe to reach a potential deal.

It is believed that Chelsea are very interested in Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake, and are currently working on negotiations on those fronts. However, with the confirmed exits of Christensen and Rudiger and the futures of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azplicueta uncertain, Kimpembe's addition to Tuchel's backline will be important to the Blues.

Both Tuchel and Kimpembe enjoyed a short stint together in Paris, where they reached the Champions League final. If they can do end up working together again, the Stamford Bridge faithful might be in for some impressive performances from the towering centre-back.

