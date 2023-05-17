"Can you get fired on air?" - Kate Abdo leaves Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards in stitches with hilarious gaffe 

CBS Sports presenter Kate Abdo and her panel of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards are renowned for their witty banter and humor.

That was again the case on Tuesday (May 16). The quartet covered Inter Milan's 1-0 (3-0 aggregate) victory over AC Milan to advance to the Champions League semifinals.

Abdo slipped up when her embarrassing slip-up sent the trio into tears of laughter. The Brit mixed up the broadcaster she was working for on the night and it resulted in a funny moment between the panel. Abdo said:

"Speaking of that, there are some other people who aren't so blessed to be here tonight...Your Fox Sports…Fox Sports? We're on CBS!"

Abdo looked embarrassed as Thierry Henry stepped off camera in disbelief, dropping his microphone on the desk in the process. Meanwhile, Carragher and Richards were dying with laughter, with the former falling to his knees at the table.

Carragher replied:

"We're all going to get sacked! Are there any jobs going at Fox?"

The Liverpool legend then humorously asked:

"Can you get fired on air."

Abdo tried apologizing and blaming the teleprompter for her blunder but the damage was already done:

"Can you get fired on air."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



@Kate_Abdo made Thierry Henry walk off. "I'm about to get fired..."@Kate_Abdo made Thierry Henry walk off. "I'm about to get fired..."@Kate_Abdo made Thierry Henry walk off. 💀 https://t.co/HOSHU09ARP

The British presenter is usually the one prodding the stick at her panel, especially Richards. She usually takes aim at the former Manchester City right-back for his lack of a Champions League trophy.

However, it was Abdo who was being bantered on this occasion with their comical moment going viral on social media. They will be covering tonight's other semifinal between City and Real Madrid. The score is tied at 1-1 from the first leg.

Thierry Henry hits out at PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi

Thierry Henry gives his take on Messi's situation.

PSG forward Lionel Messi was booed on his first return to action since being suspended by the club. The Argentine legend made an authorized trip to Saudi Arabia that led to ultras protesting outside the Parisians' headquarters.

Messi apologized with a video on social media but his relationship with PSG fans is now a fractious one. His former Barca teammate Thierry Henry understands why the Argentine was booed but doesn't agree with it:

“I understand the beeps, but I don’t have to accept them. It’s not the first time they’ve whistled him. People will say that he deserved why this or why that. But PSG’s problem isn’t Messi. He returned."

Henry feels the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner isn't the problem at the Parc des Princes. He thinks fans' real grievances are with the club's Qatari owners:

"When you miss a training session, you are sanctioned. But the real division is between the fans and the ‘Qatari era.’ Messi was never a problem, I played with him, and he was always a solution."

Messi is set to leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expires. A return to Camp Nou or a blockbuster switch to Saudi side Al Hilal are mooted.

Poll : 0 votes