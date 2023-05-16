“I understand the beeps, but I don’t have to accept them" - Thierry Henry insists Lionel Messi is never the 'problem' amid PSG fan outrage

Thierry Henry disapproves of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans booing Lionel Messi as his situation at the club becomes toxic.

Lionel Messi, 35, was booed during his first game back in the side since suspension against Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13). The Argentine icon received a frosty reception at the Parc des Princes and was jeered every time he touched the ball in the Parisians' 5-0 Ligue 1 win.

Henry noted that although he understands fans' frustrations he doesn't agree with the booing. The Frenchman told Amazon Prime’s ‘Dimanche Soir Football’ show:

“I understand the beeps, but I don’t have to accept them. It’s not the first time they’ve whistled him. People will say that he deserved why this or why that. But PSG’s problem isn’t Messi. He returned."

Lionel Messi was suspended after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia with his family. He released an apology video on social media, and his two-week suspension was cut short subsequently.

His former Barcelona teammate Henry agrees that no player should put themselves above the club. However, he'ss bemused at the timing of the booing given PSG are close to winning the Ligue 1 title:

“For me, personally, he made me win things that I had been looking for for a long time. But I come back to the fact that no one should miss a practice.

"I can understand the whistles because no one should be above an institution. But it has to be like that all the time with the rules. And rarely have I seen a team that goes to being a champion having players to whistle for."

Henry is firmly placing the blame on the tense situation at the Parc des Princes on the club's Qatari ownership. He hints that he feels Messi has been made a scapegoat and wants him to return to Barcelona:

“When you miss a training session, you are sanctioned. But the real division is between the fans and the ‘Qatari era.’ Messi was never a problem, I played with him, and he was always a solution.

"He was a world champion, and he didn’t grow old in two months. Yes, He doesn’t stay at PSG; I would like him to return to Barca. Because when I see Messi, I see Barca.”

Lionel Messi is set to leave the Parisians at the end of the season when his contract expires. Barca president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club are trying to secure his return.

PSG players and manager Christophe Galtier defend Lionel Messi amid boos

PSG duo Renato Sanches and Danilo Pereira and their manager Galtier leaped to Lionel Messi's defence following the boos he received against Ajaccio. The Argentine icon seemed unfazed by the reception he received, perhaps expecting it following his suspension.

Sanches claimed that the situation was a weird one and that it was difficult for Messi, his teammates and the club to deal with:

"It's a bit of a weird situation. It's hard for Messi, for the team, and for the club."

Meanwhile, Danilo backed those sentiments by insisting that the team should be booed rather than one player:

"Yes, it is hard. We see a teammate who is whistled, and it hurts us, He is a teammate. We're all together. If we have to whistle, whistle the whole team. But we continue, we have a championship to win. And that's what counts."

Galtier also gave his take on the situation, saying that Lionel Messi dealt with the booing well:

"What I remember is that Leo stayed in his game by being very focused and very involved, always with this desire to be the animator on the offensive plan to allow the team to play well and to create situations."

PSG moved ever closer to winning the Ligue 1 title with their 5-0 win over Ajaccio. Messi failed to get on the scoresheet in his first game back, though.

Poll : 0 votes