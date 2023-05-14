PSG boss Christophe Galtier lauds Lionel Messi for the way he handled boos during 5-0 Ajaccio win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has praised Lionel Messi for remaining focused despite being booed and whistled at during their latest game.

Messi marked his return to the Parisians' XI for their Ligue 1 game against AC Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13). His appearance came after a fine and one-game suspension which he received for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia last week.

When news around La Pulga's suspension broke, fans protested against him outside PSG's headquarters in Paris. As a result, he was expected to receive a hostile reception when he returned to the XI, and that was the case on Saturday.

However, Galtier believes Messi dealt with it well, also adding that there were groups of fans who praised the Argentine superstar. He said after the win against Ajaccio (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“Yes, there were a few whistles when Leo touched the ball. But very quickly, a large part of the stadium made sure to cover these whistles with applause, encouragement. What I remember is that Leo stayed in his game by being very focused and very involved, always with this desire to be the animator on the offensive plan to allow the team to play well and to create situations. After that, it’s like that.”

Galtier added:

“He is used to … His career has led him to sometimes have difficult situations. But I repeat it once again, there were these whistles, but also all these encouragements and this applause each time he succeeded in a technical gesture.”

Messi looked a little off pace on Saturday but still turned in a decent display. He played all 90 minutes and completed 86% of his passes while also recording a shot on target, two key passes and four successful dribbles.

Despite Messi failing to contribute a goal or assist and Achraf Hakimi being sent off in the 77th minute, the Parisians ran out comfortable 5-0 winners. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, while Hakimi and Fabian Ruiz netted once apiece, with Ajaccio's Mohamed Youssouf scoring an own goal as well.

Lionel Messi will look to end PSG stint with another league title

As per reports, Lionel Messi is set to exit PSG when his contract with the club expires this summer. A return to Barcelona, big-money move to Saudi Arabia or a shift to the MLS remain his options.

However, as per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Messi will not take a decision on his future before the end of the season. La Pulga is reportedly focused on winning his second Ligue 1 title. He also leads the league's assist charts with 15 apart from scoring 15 goals.

PSG sit atop the standings with 81 points from 35 games and are six clear of second-placed RC Lens. They need just four points from their remaining three games to be certain of lifting another domestic title. Christophe Galtier's side will next be in action against AJ Auxerre on May 21.

