“A weird situation” - PSG midfielder slams fans for booing Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Renato Sanches has reacted to fans booing Lionel Messi during the side's 5-0 thrashing of Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13).

Messi made his first appearance since being suspended by the Parisians for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. PSG ultras were outraged by his actions, heading to the club's headquarters in protest.

Collectif Ultras Paris announced that they would not be attending their club's home and away matches until further notice following the ordeal. However, fans still made their feelings clear during the 5-0 win over the Parc des Princes, booing Messi every time he received the ball.

Sanches has admitted that the booing is a difficult situation for the Parisians and the Argentine icon. He said (via Get French Football News):

"It's a bit of a weird situation. It's hard for Messi, for the team, and for the club."

Lionel Messi apologized for his visit to Saudi in a video released on his Instagram story. This then allowed his suspension to be lifted so that he could play in the clash with Ajaccio.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner looks set to leave PSG at the end of the season. His contract expires and he has decided to depart the Parc des Princes.

Messi wasn't on the scoresheet nor did he notch up an assist during the victory over L'Ours. Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappe (2) and Mohamed Youssof's own goal sealed Christophe Galtier's side's win. His side are six points clear of second-placed Lens with three more fixtures remaining.

Al Hilal president refuses to comment over potential move for PSG's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could head to Al Hilal in the summer.

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Al Hilal when his contract expires at the end of the season. L'Equipe reports that the Argentine legend has reached a verbal agreement with the Saudi club over a €400 million per year deal.

Other reports have claimed that those claims are wide of the mark with Messi yet to make a decision regarding his next destination. Al Hilal president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel was asked about the PSG forward's potential arrival at the club. However, he was unwilling to give any credence to claims he is heading to the Riyadh outfit (via GOAL):

"Do not ask me about Messi, I will not give any news. If something official comes out you will find it in the press department."

Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2021 on a free transfer after Barcelona were unable to afford a new contract for their icon. He has also been linked with a return to Camp Nou as his spell in the French capital appears to be coming to an end.

