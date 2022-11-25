“Can get more goals and a historical trophy”, “That’s the team that can provide what Ronaldo wants” – Portugal fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup name ideal next club for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been selecting the ideal club for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon is clubless after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, captained Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar in their 3-2 win over Ghana on 24 November in Group H.

He became the second player to captain a country at a FIFA World Cup tournament without being attached to a club since Canada's Bruce Wilson in 1986.

Speculation grows over where Ronaldo, 37, will end up, and Selecao das Quinas fans have been making their ideal choices.

Ronaldo is free to talk to any club now that he has cut his stay at Old Trafford short.

The Mirror interviewed several Portuguese fans about where Cristiano Ronaldo should head to next.

One group of fans said:

"Bayern Munich, they need a goalscorer like Lewandowski...it's the best club in Germany... Ronaldo can get more goals and (win) the historical trophy that is the UEFA Champions League."

Another set of Portuguese supporters said:

"We prefer Liverpool because that is our team."

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, and one fan would like him to head to Stamford Bridge:

"Because I think Chelsea is a rich club. That's the team can provide what Chelsea wants, they have a new coach. I think they also want some change and also (a) superstar in their team."

His friend urged Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid:

"I would love to see him at Real Madrid, but it's not realistic. I would like him to come back to us."

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at five FIFA World Cup tournaments

The records keep on coming for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed home a 64th-minute penalty to give Portugal the lead in their FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana.

The veteran striker went down following a challenge from Mohammed Salisu, which appeared to be a soft challenge.

However, VAR did not intervene with the referee's decision, and Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot.

In doing so, he added yet another astounding record to his long list of achievements - the first player to score in five World Cup campaigns.

Ronaldo scored his first in a 2-0 win over Iran in the 2006 tournament in Germany.

His second came in a 7-0 romp over North Korea at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner grabbed his third in a 2-1 victory over Ghana at the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Ronaldo scored a memorable hat-trick in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Spain and also bagged in a 1-0 win over Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

