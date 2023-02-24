Can Lionel Messi do it on a cold night in Stoke? Ex-Stoke City manager Tony Pulis offers answer to infamous question

Lionel Messi has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of this generation with his extraordinary exploits over the years. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner elevated his illustrious career with an emphatic 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, a trophy he has coveted all his life.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen 🗣 Inter Miami boss Phil Neville to @TimesSport on links with Messi and Busquets. “I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets… 🗣 Inter Miami boss Phil Neville to @TimesSport on links with Messi and Busquets. “I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets… https://t.co/qhFwi6AIv4

Although the Argentine superstar has proven his worth in La Liga and Ligue 1, many have questioned whether his skills can translate on a cold, rainy night in Stoke. Former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis has now answered the infamous question.

The Welsh manager believes Lionel Messi can perform anywhere in the world. Pulis lavished praise on the former Barcelona man and told Sport Bible:

"He could do it anywhere you know. He's just absolutely extraordinary player. And it'd be you know, he might not get involved as much as maybe he might do in a warm climate. But he'd do two or three things during the game that would win the game. That's what he is. He's just a special special person."

Despite being 35 years of age, Lionel Messi is currently having one of the greatest campaigns of his career that included a well-deserved World Cup win that earned him his second Golden Ball award. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has racked up 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances across competitions this season.

Although the Argentine did seem rusty following his international triumph, somewhat struggling to regain his pre-World Cup form, Lionel Messi continues to perform when it matters most. He recently grabbed a crucial stoppage-time winner in PSG's 4-3 victory over Lille, scoring a magnificent free-kick.

"He feels a bit orphaned by Barcelona" - Jerome Rothen says Lionel Messi has been 'an anomaly' since joining PSG

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi has not performed up to the mark ever since his arrival at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman has told his former club to admit their mistake in signing the Argentine, who he believes still carries a torch for Barcelona.

Rothen told RMC Sport (via GOAL):

"Lionel Messi has been an anomaly since he arrived. It's hard to talk like that about such a player who has marked the history of football so much. But that's the reality unfortunately in relation to his investment and in relation to his performance. Quite simply. He can't get through the course, for many reasons. Most certainly he feels a bit orphaned by Barcelona."

He added:

"Even if he says that in his life today it has improved, you can't see it on the pitch. It can't be seen, there's no particular fulfilment on the pitch apart from maybe the free kick at the last second against Lille. I'm totally in the direction of the club today. Luis Campos must take responsibility, admit that the arrival of Messi was not necessarily a good thing and that it was a failure."

PSG are currently first in the Ligue 1 table and have a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille. The Parisians have won 18 of their 24 fixtures in the French top tier this term.

