“Can play in 5 positions!” - Guardiola says Manchester City now have player for ‘many years’ 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has waxed lyrical about Oscar Bobb, the club's 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder.

Having come up through the ranks at the Etihad, Bobb made his first-team debut for the reigning continental treble winners this season. He has impressed with his versatility, contributing two goals and as many assists in 14 games across competitions.

Recently, the youngster grabbed headlines by claiming a dramatic late winner in stoppage time a thrilling 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Saturday. Hailing Bobb as a player for the future, Guardiola said after the game (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Bobb can play in 5 positions! City have another player for many years if Oscar decides to stay. ... Now he’s happy for those minutes, but also Cole Palmer was happy here; then, he told us: ‘I want more!’. It’s natural, understandable".

Bernardo Silva had put the Cityzens ahead after 26 minutes at St. James' Park before Alexander Isak levelled proceedings nine minutes later. Anthony Gordon' 37th-strike put Newcastle in front at the break.

However, comeback man Kevin De Bruyne restored parity in the 74th minute before. Bobb - coming on with eight minutes left - popped up with the late winner to send City to within two points off leaders Liverpool (45) after 20 games.

"That was really good" - Manchester City boss after Newcastle win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on his team for eking out a win that showcased their 'huge' personality.

The Newcastle game had several ebbs and flows, but Guardiola's side had the last laugh, with substitutes De Bruyne and Bobb sealing all three points to potentially kickstart another title charge.

In pursuit of a historic Premier League four-peat, Guardiola reflected after the game (as per BBC):

"That was really good. Sometimes, it is better winning that way for the team, for everything. Incredible team, the way we played with a huge personality. They showed me they want to be there, to fight until the end, that they want to retain the title."

City next travel to Tottenham Hotspur on January 26 for their FA Cup fourth-round clash.