“Can switch back to a creator role and play another 5 years" – Fans hail Lionel Messi as 'greatest playmaker of all time' after incredible assist for Neymar during PSG vs Brest

Football fans online have reacted to Lionel Messi's stunning assist for his strike partner Neymar during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Ligue 1 game against Brest on Saturday (September 10). The Ligue 1 champions took a deserved 1-0 lead into the break thanks to some magic from the Argentine.

Lionel Messi has been made to play slightly deeper in attack to help both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. This has benefited PSG immensely as they continue to freely score goals in the league.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner yet again produced an incredible assist to help the Ligue 1 giants open the deadlock against Brest. Lionel Messi received the ball in midfield and lobbed it over the Brest defense to find Neymar. The Brazilian forward then fired the ball past goalkeeper Marco Bizot's far post.

Messi's amazing assist caught the imagination of football fans on Twitter. Some stated that the Argentine skipper is currently the best playmaker in the world. Others were left speechless by yet another perfectly weighted ball from Lionel Messi.

Here are some of the reactions:

(depressed) @LFCKaran @ESPNFC messi is the greatest playmaker of all time and its not close @ESPNFC messi is the greatest playmaker of all time and its not close

Shiyad @Iamshiyad @ESPNFC Messi and Neymar are recreating their Barca days. Beautiful to see. @ESPNFC Messi and Neymar are recreating their Barca days. Beautiful to see.

Alan Smith @Manutder @ESPNFC Messi can switch back to a creator role and play another 5 years. True goat @ESPNFC Messi can switch back to a creator role and play another 5 years. True goat 🐐

PSG have been in an excellent run of form in the league this season and notched up another win. Prior to their game against Brest, they had registered five wins and a draw from their opening six Ligue 1 games so far this season.

Christophe Galtier's side have also netted 24 goals in the process. A win against Brest helped the French club reclaim the top spot in the Ligue 1 table.

Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi have been deadly in attack for PSG

The combination of Messi and Neymar has been ticking along nicely for PSG in the early stages of the 2022-23 season. The pair are scoring and assisting goals for fun at the moment along with Mbappe.

Neymar has been the most important attacker at Paris Saint-Germain based on his current form. Prior to their game against Brest, the Brazilian superstar had netted nine goals and provided seven assists from just eight games across all competitions.

Messi, on the other hand, has assisted more goals than he has scored for PSG so far this campaign. The former FC Barcelona superstar has contributed four goals and six assists from eight outings this season.

Mbappe too has chipped in with valuable goal contributions. The Frenchman has netted nine goals from just six games. Mbappe recently scored a brace against Juventus in PSG's opening UEFA Champions League group stage match on September 6. He is, however, yet to assist a goal this season.

Both Messi and Neymar have picked up form at the perfect time for their respective national teams. The two will be expected to perform for their respective countries at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

