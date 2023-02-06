Barcelona defeated Sevilla on Sunday (February 5) to strengthen their position at the top of the 2022-23 La Liga table. This result, coupled with Real Madrid's defeat to Mallorca, sees the Catalan club gain an eight-point lead over second-placed Madrid.

Against Sevilla, Xavi Hernandez's side put their first- half struggles to bed after the break by scoring thrice. They took the lead through Jordi Alba's side-footed finish before Gavi tapped home Raphinha's cross to double the lead. The Brazil winger sealed all three points when he poked home Alba's cross.

Despite a healthy lead, Xavi sees Los Blancos, and not his side, as the favorites for the La Liga title.

He said (via Marca, La Vanguardia):

“They [Real Madrid] are still the favourites because they are the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions. I don’t see us as favourites, I see us as candidates. I know and we know that Real Madrid will continue to compete until the end. There have been historic comebacks, we mustn’t get carried away but we know we are in a privileged position.”

He added:

“Although nothing is definitive, we like being leaders and have played very well in the last two matches. We have to enjoy it and prepare for Sunday, when we have an important game at La Cerámica against Villarreal. Real Madrid lost there.”

A lot of statistics are in Barcelona's favor. They have not lost a match in 16 weeks, picked up 15 clean sheets, have the best goal difference, and conceded the least goals in the league.

While happy with his side's performances, Xavi stated that his attention is on the next match and not on the title race. He said:

“I don’t know if we are the most reliable team but we are in great form. La Liga is a long-distance race, we have to keep working with humility. I’m particularly happy but I’m already thinking about Villarreal.”

Barcelona seek financial help to comply with FFP: Reports

Off the pitch, Barcelona are still trying to get their finances together after struggling for the last few years. The club are said to be actively exploring new ways to increase income, with one of the avenues they're focusing on being their sponsorship deals, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are said to be in talks with Phillips to secure a sleeve sponsorship which could reportedly bring in an estimated €2-3 million this season and €8-9 million each season starting this summer.

Barcelona are also reportedly looking to add a sponsor to their shorts. While the front currently features the club logo and Nike, the rear remains available and could rake in an estimated €5 million in sponsorship revenue.

