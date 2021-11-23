“Can’t predict it’s the right time” – Del Piero “not a big fan” of Manchester United sacking Solskjaer

Alessandro Del Piero has admitted he is not a fan of Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mid-way through the season. The Juventus great insisted that one cannot say "it is the right time" to pull the plug on a manager.

Manchester United decided to sack Solskjaer as their manager after the side's 4-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend. The Norwegian had been under immense pressure for months and the Red Devils were left with no choice after the team crumbled at Vicarage Road.

Many believe the Manchester United hierarchy should have pulled the plug on Solskjaer a long time ago, while some are looking forward to what lies ahead for the club.

However, Juventus and Italy legend Del Piero disagrees with Manchester United's decision to sack Solskjaer now. The former forward admitted he is not a fan of the Red Devils pulling the plug on the Norwegian mid-way through the season.

Del Piero insisted that no one can say when is the right time to sack a manager. He said:

“I’m not a big fan of sacking people in the middle of the season to be honest. It’s always a really tough situation for both. For the club, for the players, sometimes [it’s] an embarrassing situation because obviously you haven’t done a great job. You can’t predict it is the right time", Del Piero told Sky Sports.

The Italian also extended his support to Solskjaer, who was relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager this week. He said:

“It’s sad because Ole is a great former United player. He loves the club, he showed how much he loves the club many times.”

Del Piero feels Manchester United need stability after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have named Michael Carrick as the caretaker manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils reportedly intend to hire an interim manager before appointing a permanent one at the end of the season.

Reflecting on Manchester United's manager hunt, Del Piero has explained that they need to bring in someone who can bring the stability they have lacked since Sir Alex Ferguson left. He said:

“They need some stability because after Sir Alex Ferguson left, it’s been tough for them to find the right manager. United, from what I know as an opponent, is still an amazing place to be [at]. Big responsibility as well and it is not easy to manage all that. Because of all these things, the pressure is quite high.”

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a top candidate to take charge of Manchester United ahead of the 2022/23 season.

