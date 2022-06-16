"Can't say I'm looking forward", "Make or break" - Arsenal fans feel fate of 2022-23 Premier League season could be decided over 'torrid' April fixtures

Arsenal's Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were released today. Fans are quite apprehensive about their top-four hopes after seeing the games scheduled for April.

The Gunners begin their new league campaign on August 5 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and will end it with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 28.

They also have an easy opening month, with fixtures to Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa scheduled for August after they play Leicester City on matchday two. Manager Mikel Arteta's side aren't scheduled to play a 'top six' club till September 3 when Manchester United host them at Old Trafford.

Also, the first north London derby of the season will take place on October 1 at the Emirates, followed by games against Liverpool and Manchester City the same month.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal PL fixtures 2022-23. 🗓



Arsenal open with Crystal Palace (A) on Friday night.



North London Derby - 01/10/22 (H) & 14/01/23 (A)



However, what fans are most worried about is their fixture list for the month of April, usually when the race for the top four heats up, and teams tend to slip up.

In the penultimate month of the upcoming season, the Gunners will play Liverpool (away), Manchester City (away) and Chelsea (home) in a span of three weeks.

They also have games against West Ham United (away) and Southampton (home) lined up in between. That has fans fretting over the Gunners' hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, a competition Arsenal haven't played in the last six years.

Last season, the north London side threw away their chances after losing back-to-back games to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the month of May. A similar fate could be on the cards next season, with a spate of challenging games coming thick and fast at a crucial juncture in the season.

Fans made no secret of their thoughts and took to social media regarding a tough home stretch for the team once again. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Calum @CalArsenal Don’t get your hopes up this season lads, we’re getting fucked in April Don’t get your hopes up this season lads, we’re getting fucked in April https://t.co/dZrIM3cEvb

StreetGunner @gunner_street April Fixtures Will Be Tough & Rough For Arsenal 🤢🤢🤢 #COYG ⚰️ April Fixtures Will Be Tough & Rough For Arsenal 🤢🤢🤢 #COYG ⚰️ ❤️

RohanJivan @RjArsenalBlog I look at the cluster of games we have to play at the beginning, middle and end of the campaign. Very good fixtures to begin with, a favourable set of games after the World cup and a decent run in, despite a horrid April. I’ll take those fixtures all day long. I look at the cluster of games we have to play at the beginning, middle and end of the campaign. Very good fixtures to begin with, a favourable set of games after the World cup and a decent run in, despite a horrid April. I’ll take those fixtures all day long.

FPL Bentley @FPLBentley Arsenal Premier League Fixtures 2022-2023.



Can’t say I’m looking forward to April. Arsenal Premier League Fixtures 2022-2023.Can’t say I’m looking forward to April. https://t.co/MUQPAtntn6

sasha | 🦋 @SmithRoweHQ



What I we thinking? April looks madddd 🤯🤯 Arsenal’s 22/23 Premier League fixture listWhat I we thinking? April looks madddd 🤯🤯 Arsenal’s 22/23 Premier League fixture list 🔴⚪️ What I we thinking? April looks madddd 🤯🤯 https://t.co/IjSBQkFQkV

Link Up Arsenal @LinkUpArsenal April is looking a bit mad still April is looking a bit mad still

Bailey @Baileykeogh_ April will make or break Arsenal’s season. April will make or break Arsenal’s season. https://t.co/NbSp9145vq

Arsenal looking to end Champions League absence

Arsenal came agonisingly close to returning to the UEFA Champions League but two losses in their final three games of the season left the champagne on ice.

A summer of inquests lies ahead, with new signings on the cards and some old guards set to leave the Emirates this summer. The team's ambitions will be put through a wringer in April if they are still in the top-four race by then. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners avoid another implosion.

