"Can't be starting games", "Have been a complete joke" - Fans unhappy with Arsenal duo for their performance despite 2-0 Luton win

Arsenal fans were less than impressed with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey's displays despite their side beating Luton Town 2-0 tonight (April 3).

Mikel Arteta made several changes to the side that drew 0-0 with title rivals Manchester City last Sunday (March 31). The Spanish coach opted to start Zinchenko instead of the recently impressive Jakub Kiwior and Partey instead of the in-form Declan Rice.

Arsenal sealed all three points thanks to Martin Odegaard's 14th-minute strike and Japanese right-back Daiki Hashioka's 44th-minute own goal. It was an unconvincing victory but the Gunners headed back to the top of the league for the time being.

However, Zinchenko and Partey failed to impress the Emirates faithful. The Ukrainian left-back may have a case to argue as he won all three of his ground duels, and made five clearances and one key pass.

The same can't be said for Partey who looked a little off the pace after recently returning from a long-term injury. The Ghanaian midfielder found his man with just one of four long ball attempts and didn't win any of his two ground duels.

One fan didn't let the victory overshadow what they believe were poor showings from the Gunners duo:

"Partey and Zinchenko have been a complete joke (I'll be real)."

Another fan insisted they shouldn't be starters under Arteta:

"Awful game but professional. Partey and Zinchenko can't be starting games."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Zinchenko and Partey's performances in Arsenal's win against Luton:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Thomas Partey reflected on a 'tough' spell out with injury by insisting he'd give everything to help Arsenal

Thomas Partey has struggled with fitness problems.

Partey has missed 25 of Arsenal's games across competitions this season due to injury issues. He also sat out Ghana's participation at the African Cup of Nations in January.

The 30-year-old is back and part of Arteta's side that look to end their 20-year wait for Premier League glory. His side are also in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich with the first leg on April 9.

Partey noted the difficult period he's endured while sidelined but vowed to give his all for the Gunners. He said (via the club's official website):

"It's been tough for me, being injured for a long time, but now I am ready to give everything I can to the team. Anything I can add to our level, I will do. I worked hard during my rehab to be able to come back to the level I need to be at. Now I want to get back with the team."

Partey's future was uncertain last summer following Declan Rice's arrival from West Ham United. He was linked with a move to Serie A side Juventus but remained at the Emirates.

Poll : Will Arsenal sell Zinchenko and Partey in the summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion