“Can do it without KDB”, “Always been better” – Manchester City fans believe 23-year-old should play instead of Haaland after win over Newcastle 

Several Manchester City fans reckon Julian Alvarez should replace Erling Haaland in Pep Guardiola's side after his matchwinning performance against Newcastle United.

Alvarez has been playing backup to his in-form Norweigan teammate throughout his spell at the Etihad. However, the 23-year-old was given a start against the Magpies tonight (August 19) and he netted the vital winner for last season's treble winners.

The Argentine attacker struck in the 31st minute when his shot rifled past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. It was a fine finish from the young forward who played in a fierce frontline that included Haaland, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish.

It has been City's No.9 who has been earning all the plaudits ever since arriving at the Etihad last summer. However, Alvarez is emerging as somewhat of an unsung hero with consistently top-drawer performances.

He also made two key passes and won four of nine ground duels. It was an excellent display from Alvarez that guided Manchester City to all three points against a tricky Magpies side.

The Argentina international has now bagged 18 goals and six assists in 53 games across competitions for City. That's quite the resume for a forward who has been coming in and out of the side due to his teammate's sensational form.

However, some fans are starting to entertain the idea of the Argentine even replacing City's protagonist. One stated:

"Alvarez has always been better than Haaland. This is a common knowledge."

Another fan reckons Alvarez doesn't need to rely on Kevin De Bruyne to flourish while his Norweigan teammate does:

"Alvarez can do it without KDB. Haaland needs KDB."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Alvarez's performance against Newcastle:

Erling Haaland is among three Manchester City players up for the PFA Player of the Year award

The Norweigan won the Golden Boot in style last season.

Some Manchester City fans may prefer Alvarez to Haaland and that's a testament to the incredible squad at Guardiola's disposal. However, there can be no denying that the Norweigan was the Cityzens' attacking standout last season.

The 23-year-old forward took to English football with ease, managing 52 goals in 53 games across competitions. That included 36 goals in 35 league games which saw him not only win the Golden Boot. He also broke the all-time record for the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

However, the Norway international wasn't the only star to shine at the Etihad last season. So too did De Bruyne and John Stones in Guardiola's side with the duo also instrumental in their treble triumph.

Hence, it comes as no surprise to see Manchester City dominate nominations for the PFA Player of the Year award. Haaland, De Bruyne, and Stones will rival Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for the award.