"Cannot be real", "Trolling is his main job" - Fans react as Neal Maupay posts Shawshank Redemption tweet as he leaves Everton

Neal Maupay has reportedly left Everton for French club Olympique de Marseille after spending two years with the Toffees. According to a post by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via L'Equipe), the Frenchman will join Marseille on a loan deal with a mandatory option to buy.

Maupay quoted the tweet and posted an iconic scene from the movie Shawshank Redemption, where protagonist Andy Dufresne celebrates in the rain after escaping from a prison. Maupay seemingly compared the feat with leaving Goodison Park after two years.

The move by the Frenchman has attracted the attention of fans who have voiced their opinion on X. Some of the popular reactions are as follows:

"LMAO THIS CANNOT BE REAL," tweeted one fan.

"This guy is a part-time footballer, trolling is his main job," quipped another.

"Right now, you’re easily my favorite footballer out there," joked another fan on X.

Although some fans thought that the move was a 'bit disrespectful,' most found the funny side of it.

"Bit disrespectful but I love it," announced one fan.

"Ain’t no way bro is trolling his former club like this," joked another.

"Looks like Maupay was in lot of pain while he was at Everton," wrote one fan on X.

Neal Maupay's time with Everton was a disaster to say the least. He came to Goodison Park from Brighton in 2022 and could only register one goal in 32 appearances for the Toffees. The centre-forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan at his former club Brentford, scoring eight times and recording four assists for his side.

In a transfer news update, Fabrizio Romano revealed the details of the Neal Maupay deal. According to Romano, Maupay will sign on a €500,000 loan fee and a €5.5 million fixed fee as an obligation to buy.

Furthermore, Everton will have one-fifth of his sell-on clause and will get €3 million as add-ons from the French club. This brings the total transfer fee of the player to €9 million.

Neal Maupay hits back after being called 'f*cking rat' by Everton fans at train station

Everton were blown away by Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League clash on August 24. Ange Postecoglou's side put four goals past the Toffees at home and went up to fifth on the Premier League table.

Despite not playing a part in that game, Neal Maupay was trolled at the Euston train station by Everton fans. They started hurling abuses at the Everton side, specifically calling Maupay a 'f*cking rat.'

The Frenchman shared a video of the fans on social media, calling them out for their behavior. Maupay wrote:

"Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this. Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best…"

The Toffees are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table after two heavy defeats in the opening two games. They will face Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on August 31.

