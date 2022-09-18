"Cardio Mane", "Need this guy sold" - Bayern Munich and Liverpool fans troll Sadio Mane after another poor show in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich and Liverpool fans have joined hands in their criticism of Sadio Mane for his poor performances this season. The Senegalese forward failed to make an impact yet again as the Bavarians lost 1-0 against Augsburg yesterday (September 17).

Mane joined Bayern earlier this summer for £35 million after six illustrious years at Anfield. He scored 120 goals and provided 49 assists in 269 matches for Liverpool, winning the Premier League title and the Champions League trophy.

He started off well for Bayern Munich as well, scoring three goals in his first three matches but has arguably been poor since.

Against Augsburg, Mane won just five out of his 13 duels, made just one accurate cross (4 attempts), lost possession 18 times, and committed four fouls. The Senegalese was replaced in the 78th minute by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Fans from both Mane's current and former clubs took to Twitter to troll the forward for his poor performances so far this season. Here are some of their reactions:

Bryan @classy_kimmich Manuel neuer had more shots than mane

ً🫡 @LosoLFC Bayern fans have really turned on Mane. This is where he was meant to feel valued and more loved than what he was supposedly getting at Liverpool btw

PureGuy_LFC 🤘🏽 @pureguy_ Bayern Munich doesn't have a goal scorer right now so Sadio Mane hasn't been able to carry their team .. lol

Efo Edem is back ➐ @imbrakoby Between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who misses Sadio Mane more?

Ace @Macpherskn 7 consecutive games for mane. No assist no goal but you will not hear about it,you will hear,"Liverpool miss him more"

Ivan 🇬🇭🧍🏿 @Mrbelgium1 🤣🤣🤣 They made us believe Sadio Mane was the one holding Liverpool and blamed Mohammed Salah

Nungua Justin Bieber 🇬🇭 @tymer__ They said Mane was the one carrying Liverpool in one of the most competitive leagues in the world buh can't carry Bayern Munich in a league they already dominate. Is Bayern too heavy for him?

SABONZY 🇬🇭 @sabonzy Sadio Mane is destroying Bayern Munich but he's not Salah so no one is talking about it.

DJ™️ @ChiesaLFC Bayern Munich haven't been the same with Sadio Mane

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy Sadio Mane moved from the farmers league to the Bundesliga

F @Fabian_v4 Mané is so bad at football need this guy sold to Guanghzou Tigers in the January transfer window

Bes @8esart Never in my life as a support of this club have I seen an attacking player as bad on the ball as Sadio Mane. He can not dribble, he can not link up, he can not stay onside to save his life. An absurdity of a football player.

Amit Zohar @amitttrmfc Would've done a much better job than Mane

𝙅𝙞𝙡𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙚 @MiaSanMane Sadio Mane, man. It's just sad at this point…

Bayern Munich have now dropped points in four consecutive Bundesliga matches. Before their defeat against Augusburg, they drew against Monchengladbach, Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart.

The Bavarians are now fourth in the league, three points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool, meanwhile, haven't had the best of starts to the season themselves either. They have won just two Premier League matches out of six. The Reds are currently eighth in the table, eight points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played one game more.

Arthur and Fabio Carvalho make way to full fitness as Liverpool's match is postponed

Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was postponed due to preparations ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday (September 19).

This provided an opportunity for Arthur Melo and Fabio Carvalho in their U21 fixture against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon (via Mirror). Both midfielders played the entire match.

The Reds signed Arthur from Juventus on loan this summer but the Brazilian wasn't up to full fitness due to lack of involvement with the Italian side.

Carvalho, meanwhile, suffered a knock a couple of weeks earlier and missed the last two matches.

This will be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp, who has had to deal with numerous injuries in midfield this season. Thiago Alcantara has just returned to action while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are still recovering.

Liverpool will next be in action in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 1.

