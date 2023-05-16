Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid aren't solely concentrating on Erling Haaland ahead of UCL S/F against Manchester City

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insists that his side won't be placing all of their focus on stopping Erling Haaland when they clash with Manchester City.

The two European heavyweights will battle at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17) in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal. The tie is locked at 1-1 from the first leg after Vinicius Junior's first-half rocket was canceled out by Kevin De Bruyne's sublime second-half strike.

Erling Haaland was kept surprisingly quiet on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Norweigan frontman is Europe's in-form striker, scoring 52 goals in 48 games across competitions. He has made the Etihad his fortress, bagging 36 goals at City's stomping ground.

However, Ancelotti is adamant that Manchester City possess other world-class talent than the forward. He said ahead of the showdown with the Cityzens (via MadridXtra):

"We are not only thinking about Haaland. There's De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez... It's tough. What we are clear about is that if they have to score, let it be soon. That way we'll have more time to react."

Ancelotti may have been an avid viewer of City's 3-0 victory over his former side Everton on May 14. Ilkay Gundogan scored a sensational brace while Haaland was also on the scoresheet. Riyad Mahrez provided Gundogan with an audacious assist for his opener.

Although the Real Madrid manager has acknowledged the many players that can do damage on Wednesday, he is still eager to keep Haaland at bay. Reports claim that the Italian is set to start Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and David Alaba in the clash at the Etihad to try and nullify the Norweigan's threat.

Ancelotti sends Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola a message about Real Madrid's Champions League history

Carlo Ancelotti explains why the Champions League is so special for Madrid.

Ancelotti was also asked about Pep Guardiola's comments regarding wanting to know the secret behind Real Madrid's success in the Champions League. The Italian coach responded (via the aforementioned source):

"Guardiola said he doesn't know our secret? It's not easy to explain. For Real Madrid the Champions League is special because of its history. From the first 5 Cups, until today. It's a club that is capable of keeping this story alive. We don't forget our history."

Madrid won the Champions League five times in the last nine years and are the reigning champions. They beat Manchester City in the semifinals en route to lifting their 14th European title.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are yet to win Europe's elite club competition. The closest they came was in 2021 when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final.

