Carlo Ancelotti names Cristiano Ronaldo among 5 greatest players he’s coached

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has named Cristiano Ronaldo among the five greatest players he's ever coached, as per Managing Madrid.

Ancelotti was Ronaldo's manager at the Santiago Bernabeu for two years.

In that time, the Portuguese forward made 101 appearances under the Italian coach, scoring 112 goals and providing 47 assists.

While working together, the duo won the Champions League trophy and the Copa del Rey in 2014.

Ancelotti told Italian TV Show Che Tempo Fa when asked for his favorite players that he has worked with:

“From my time as a player I have to mention Van Basten, Baresi and Maldini. Then, as a coach, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Benzema and Vinicius. There’s many of them...”

Ancelotti coached Ronaldo Nazario at AC Milan for just 20 matches in which the Brazilian icon bagged nine goals and five assists, winning the Serie A title in 2008.

The Italian coach was Zlatan Ibrahimovic's manager at Paris Saint-Germain for a season in which the Milan frontman notched a remarkable 35 goals and 18 assists in 46 games.

Ancelotti currently coaches Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr at Madrid - the trio achieved Champions League glory last season.

Los Blancos also won the La Liga title, with Benzema and Vinicius Jr instrumental in their success.

Benzema found the net 44 times and contributed 15 assists in 46 appearances under Ancelotti the last term. His exploits secured him the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, Vinicius shone with 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games, including the winner in the 1-0 Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Ancelotti also coached Benzema during his first spell at the Bernabeu with the Frenchman, making 156 overall appearances under the Italian, scoring 96 goals and providing 48 assists.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he missed playing under Ancelotti back in 2015

Ronaldo misses his former Los Blancos coach

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at United has been tumultuous as he has put the club on blast for what he perceives as a betrayal.

The Portuguese forward claims that the Red Devils are trying to force him out of Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also critical of manager Erik ten Hag as he said he does not respect the Dutchman.

Before Ten Hag took the United job in April, Ancelotti was linked with the managerial vacancy.

The Portuguese forward spoke glowingly of his former Los Blancos coach's character, and said that he missed playing under the Italian in 2015 (via talkSPORT):

““Mr. Ancelotti was an unbelievable surprise...He’s like a big bear, I’d say! He’s a cute guy, such a sensitive person. He spoke with us every day. Not just with me but with all the players. He had fun with us."

He added:

“I wish to work with him again one day. But now I’m good, I have a new coach and I’m happy too, but it’s great I have good memories.”

