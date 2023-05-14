Carlo Ancelotti provides crucial Eduardo Camavinga injury update ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident about versatile youngster Eduardo Camavinga recovering in time for the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at Manchester City on Wednesday (May 17).

Camavinga started Los Blancos' 1-0 La Liga win against Getafe on Saturday (May 13) in midfield. The Frenchman put in a decent display, completing 81% of his passes and recording two key passes, two interceptions and a tackle, and winning four fouls.

However, he was replaced in the 84th minute by Alvaro Odriozola after picking up an injury, which left fans worried about his availability for Real Madrid's game at the Etihad in midweek.

Ancelotti, though, has put those doubts to bed. He said after the Getafe game (as quoted by @theMadridZone on Twitter):

"Camavinga will RECOVER in time for the game vs Manchester City."

Los Blancos are coming into the game off a narrow win, courtesy Marco Asensio's winner.

The La Liga giants didn't start many first-team players - Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and Antonio Rudiger. Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric came on as second-half substitutes. Eder Militao, who's expected to start on Wednesday ahead of the injured David Alaba, played all 90 minutes.

Eduardo Camavinga was superb for Real Madrid against Manchester City in first leg

Eduardo Camavinga, if passed fit, is expected start for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City. The Frenchman was excellent in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9), which ended 1-1.

Camavinga recorded five tackles and an interception and won nine of his 16 duels. He also completed 42 of his 49 passes to find a teammate (86% accuracy), including both long-ball attempts. Most importantly, the youngster played an active role in the build-up to Real Madrid's goal, assisting Vinicius Junior's thunderous 36th-minute finish.

Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant strike in the second half, though, ensured that City forced a share of the spoils. Wednesday's clash promises to be a thrilling affair, and Camavinga, who has made 53 appearances this season, could have a big role to play yet again.

