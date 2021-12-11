Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Karim Benzema and 2 other Real Madrid stars ahead of Atletico clash 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said Karim Benzema is feeling better now and will play in the Madrid derby. Los Blancos take on Atletico Madrid on December 12th at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

The manager also provided an injury update on two other Real Madrid players - Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos.

The manager also provided an injury update on two other Real Madrid players - Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos.

The Welshman is said to have attended training alongside Benzema and is fit to play. Meanwhile Ceballos is still recovering from the injury he picked up during his national duty.

The Real Madrid manager said while updating the press about the injuries:

"Gareth Bale is fine and is ready to play as starter. We will see if he starts. Gareth Bale can play tomorrow. He's back in the squad. I want to thank our staff because our players are all physically fine except Ceballos. Ceballos will train with the team next week."

Speaking to the press ahead of the much hyped Madrid derby, Ancelotti added:

"It's not just 3 points. It's a derby against a direct rival, it's special. We will play to get the 3 points and to make our fans happy."

Carlo Ancelotti helped Real Madrid clinch the Champions League title in his previous stint, the famous 'La Decima'. He said he is now motivated to win the La Liga title this year. Los Blancos are eight points clear at the top of the table with Sevilla in second and Real Betis in third position.

Carlo Ancelotti helped Real Madrid clinch the Champions League title in his previous stint, the famous 'La Decima'. He said he is now motivated to win the La Liga title this year. Los Blancos are eight points clear at the top of the table with Sevilla in second and Real Betis in third position.

Ancelotti was all praise for the Atletico Madrid squad after being asked by a reporter about a player from the opposition team that he loves. Ancelotti replied:

"One player I love from Atletico Madrid? Griezmann, Suarez, De Paul, the centre-backs, Oblak... there are many great players in their team."

The Italian football manager also spoke about the situation with Eden Hazard. He said:

"First of all, it's always difficult to bench a player. Then it's even more difficult to bench a player who's serious and professional."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone marks Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as a major threat

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has lauded the dynamic Benzema-Vinicius duo of Real Madrid. Simeone also revealed that former Real Madrid player Marcus Llorente will be marking Vinicus in the derby clash on Sunday.

In his pre-match press conference, Simeone said:

"Vinicius is playing very well. It will be Marcos Llorente who will have to defend against Vinicius tomorrow."

Simeone agreed that Real Madrid are a very competitive team and their ability to soak up opposition pressure during high press is impeccable. He added:

“Benzema is the shining candle at Real Madrid, Real Madrid is a team that deals with the pressures of the match wonderfully and is a very competitive team.”

