Carlo Ancelotti remains coy on Real Madrid's pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped over speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been one of the longest transfer sagas in recent memory with many twists and turns over Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid. The latest update suggests Mbappe could be set to remain at PSG.

Spanish expert Guillem Balague (via BBC Sport) reports that the Paris side are willing to offer the Frenchman a £150 million signing-on fee to keep the striker for two more seasons.

Asked on an update on Real Madrid's pursuit of the 23-year-old, Ancelotti remained coy, (via Mirror) saying:

"The future of this club, thanks to Florentino Perez, is at top level. And it will also be in the coming years, regardless of the players that may come."

Reading between the lines, many may interpret the Italian manager's words as a hint that Mbappe could be heading to the La Liga leaders. The French striker's current deal with PSG expires at the end of the season.

PSG and Real Madrid's transfer war over Kylian Mbappe

The PSG star has been in sensational form.

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe last summer, offering the Parisians €160 million, but the offer was subsequently rejected.

Following that, the two European heavyweights have been embroiled in a heated dispute over Real Madrid's pursuit of the Frenchman. PSG director Leonardo commented on Los Blancos' 'disrespect' in trying to lure Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, saying (via Football Espana):

“It seems like a strategy (from Madrid) to try and get a no from us, to show that they’ve tried everything and then wait a year to get Mbappe on a free. Kylian has always promised he wouldn’t leave for free. Madrid’s offer is far from what we want for Kylian. It’s around €160 million, less than what we paid for him in 2017."

Mbappe has been adamant in his desire to join Madrid, and according to Mirror, he has an agreement with the Spanish side. However, nothing has been signed yet as the transfer war between Madrid and PSG continues to hold centre stage.

There is good reason both teams are desperate to have the superstar in their ranks, as he has been in remarkable form this season. He has 32 goals and 22 assists in 40 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

Many have touted Mbappe as a potential future Balon d'Or winner and with good reason. His consistency in destroying defences with his audacious trickery, movement off the ball and pace are second to none.

The summer will be intriguing as Mbappe's future becomes clearer. It remains to be seen if he remains in the French capital or heads to the Spanish one.

