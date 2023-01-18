Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid superstar's condition is 'not good' after 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Luka Modric's condition is not good following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Croatia captain led his nation to a third-place finish at the international tournament in Qatar.

The 37-year-old was instrumental as Vatreni carved out yet another memorable World Cup performance, beating Spain and Brazil en route the semi-finals. They were beaten by eventual winners Argentina.

However, the amount of game time Modric has had this campaign seems to have stacked up. The seven games he featured in at the World Cup added to his 22 club appearances across competitions.

Ancelotti has said that the Croatian has returned from Qatar in poor physical condition but will still contribute to Real Madrid this season. He said (via MadridXtra):

"Modric's condition is not good after the World Cup. But he will help us this season, little by little."

Modric was part of the Real Madrid side that suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday (January 15).

He struggled in midfield, losing possession seven times which is a rarity for the Croatian. According to Diario AS, Madrid’s management is unimpressed with several key players within the squad's recent performances, including the veteran players.

Modric's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season. Rumours grow over Real Madrid making a move for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti suggests his squad are moving into new era

Luka Modric (left) and Toni Kroos (right) are veteran members of the Madrid squad.

Modric is just one of several Real Madrid players in their thirties. Karim Benzema, 35, Toni Kroos, 33, Thibaut Courtois, 30, and Dani Carvajal, 31, are also in the latter stages of their careers.

There have been suggestions that Los Blancos' squad are ageing. However, Ancelotti suggests that he has a young squad that's being rebuilt. The Italian coach told reporters (via the Athletic):

“I see a young team. Everyone sees Modric, Kroos and Benzema, but you have to look at those who have joined like Vinicius and Camavinga. I think it’s the beginning of a cycle at this club. We are going from one fantastic era to another. Hopefully it will be a few years from now so that Karim, Toni and Luka will stop playing."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Until Xavi happened 🧠 Carlo Ancelotti hadn't lost a major final since 2010...Until Xavi happened 🧠 Carlo Ancelotti hadn't lost a major final since 2010...Until Xavi happened 🧠🏆 https://t.co/ZXd7ohRUs0

Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga last season. However, this campaign has been a difficult one for Ancelotti's side. They trail Barcelona by three points in the title race. Performances have not been at the level that saw the Galacticos heralded in the 2021-22 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes