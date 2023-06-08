Carlos Tevez names his favorites to win the UCL final between Manchester City and Inter Milan

Manchester City legend Carlos Tevez has backed his former club to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final this Saturday (June 10).

The Cityzens are still waiting to win Europe's elite club competition and it is the one trophy that evades their recent period of dominance. Pep Guardiola's men came close to winning the European title in 2021 but were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the final.

Manchester City will get a second bite of the cherry this Saturday at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. They face an Inter side that finished third in Serie A but won the Coppa Italia.

However, Tevez thinks City will be too strong for the Nerrazzurri, telling ESPN's SportsCenter:

"City is the great candidate to win the (Champions League)."

Manchester City are not only chasing the Champions League trophy but are also on the cusp of becoming treble winners. Guardiola's men won the Premier League title for a third consecutive season and beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final last Saturday.

It has been a phenomenal season for the Cityzens and they head into the final against Inter as favorites. The Premier League champions are unbeaten in Europe this season, easily dispatching European heavyweights en route to the final. They thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and reigning European champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne attributes the club's strong season to lack of superstars in the team

De Bruyne talks up City's team spirit.

Manchester City's incredible 2022-23 campaign has seen many tout Guardiola's side as one of the greatest of all time. They are close to becoming just the second team in English football to win a treble with their neighbors Manchester United achieving the feat in 1998-99.

Kevin De Bruyne has been at the peak of his powers throughout the campaign. The Belgian midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The City midfielder was asked about whether he felt anything had changed for the team this season. He responded (via Sky Sports):

"I don't feel like a lot has changed, obviously personnel changed but I feel like the spirit of the group has been pretty much the same in the eight years I've been here. The group is really tight together, I don't feel like there's any superstars in the team."

Manchester City's team has looked a close one throughout their impressive performances this season. Their team spirit was on display during the FA Cup final victory against Manchester United.

De Bruyne is yet to win the Champions League in his career and many feel he needs to do so to cement his legacy as a midfield great. He has a golden opportunity to become a European champion on Saturday night.

