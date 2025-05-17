Carlton Cole feels ‘embarrassed’ for Manchester United star after 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea striker Calton Cole has slammed Mason Mount for leaving Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United. The Englishman left the Blues in the summer of 2023 to move to Old Trafford in a reported £55m deal.
The decision ultimately backfired, with Mount struggling for form and fitness with the Red Devils. The 26-year-old was handed the fabled No. 7 shirt at Manchester United, but he has failed to live up to expectations.
Mount registered just one goal and one assist from 20 appearances across competitions in his debut campaign. He has only been marginally better this season, managing three goals from 24 games.
The Englishman was part of the Red Devils team that lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Friday, May 16, in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim's team are 16th in the league table after 37 games, while the Blues are fourth.
Speaking recently to talkSPORT, Cole stated that he felt embarrassed for Mount.
“I’m embarrassed for Mason Mount. He left Chelsea to go to Manchester United and he thought the grass was going to be greener, and it isn’t. He might as well have stayed,” said Cole.
Mount rose through the ranks with Chelsea and spent 18 years at Stamford Bridge, registering 33 goals and 37 assists from 195 games across competitions for the senior side.
Have Chelsea and Manchester United suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Serie A ace?
Chelsea and Manchester United target Dan Ndoye has stated that he is not considering a move away from Bologna this summer. The Swiss forward has been in red-hot form for the Serie A side this season, registering nine goals and five assists from 39 games across competitions.
Ndoye was key to his team's historic Coppa Italia triumph in midweek. The 24-year-old scored in the 1-0 win over AC Milan in the final to help his team lift the trophy.
Speaking recently to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ndoye insisted he was in love with Bologna.
“Now is certainly not the right time to start thinking about these things (an exit from Bologna this summer). For two reasons. First, I love Bologna. With the city of Bologna, and the fans, I’ve never seen such passion. And two: There’s still the possibility that we can qualify for the Champions League. We don’t want to stop,” said Ndoye.
Dan Ndoye's close friendship with Joshua Zirkzee could aid Manchester United in the race to sign the player.