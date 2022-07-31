"Carrying Barca more than Messi", "FIFA mode activated" - Barcelona fans lose their mind as 25-year-old star puts in stunning performance in 2-0 win against NY Red Bulls 

Barcelona fans were ecstatic after Ousmane Dembele dropped a brilliant performance in their pre-season friendly on July 30. The Frenchman scored a brilliant goal in the the Blaugrana's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena.

Xavi's men remain unbeaten in five pre-season games as they dominated the American team throughout the 90 minutes, creating multiple goalscoring opportunities.

Five minutes before half-time, Dembele made a surging run through the left flank into the centre, passing to Raphinha, who set up the Frenchman in the Red Bulls box. The 25-year-old made no mistake with his first-time finish.

Memphis Depay doubled the Blaugrana's advantage in the second half after a mixup between the Red Bulls goalkeeper and defender.

Dembele has now scored four goals in as many pre-season games so far. Fans were delighted with his performance, which they expressed on Twitter:

⚪️⚪️ @CAndrewrm @FCBarcelona He’s carrying Barca more than Messi ever has @FCBarcelona He’s carrying Barca more than Messi ever has

Napaul™ @LifeOfNapaul ‍ @FCBarcelona Dembele & Raphinha in the same lineup should be illegal @FCBarcelona Dembele & Raphinha in the same lineup should be illegal 😮‍💨🔥

jr @a65867726 @unitedfanzone7 @FCBarcelona His redemption was the 2nd half of last season winning the assist award in 15 starts. Now he’ll explode @unitedfanzone7 @FCBarcelona His redemption was the 2nd half of last season winning the assist award in 15 starts. Now he’ll explode

Cody Meza @CodyMeza2 @FCBarcelona Still love ousmane and really hope he just tears it up this season. He must be the best 1v1 attacker. Man is so shifty @FCBarcelona Still love ousmane and really hope he just tears it up this season. He must be the best 1v1 attacker. Man is so shifty

Smartaslll 🤩 @smartaslll @FCBarcelona Dembouz is back! Top 5 of this generation easily if he was injury free @FCBarcelona Dembouz is back! Top 5 of this generation easily if he was injury free

Morad @MMorad08



Hopes are high, Vamos Barca! @FCBarcelona This preseason Dembele >>> last 3 year Dembele!Hopes are high, Vamos Barca! @FCBarcelona This preseason Dembele >>> last 3 year Dembele! Hopes are high, Vamos Barca! 🔥

Dembele initially struggled at Barcelona after his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth €140 million. His recurring injuries restricted him to just 150 games for the La Liga giants in five years.

Dembele had turned his fortunes around last year after the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as manager in November. The Frenchman provided 13 assists in just 21 La Liga games to top the competition's assists charts.

He was widely expected to move to another club after his Blaugrana contract expired in June. However, the free agent signed a new contract with Barcelona, which will expire in 2024.

Barcelona's summer transfer business so far

Despite their financial issues, the Blaugrana have surprisingly been one of the most active clubs in the ongoing transfer window. They've made five signings so far, and more are expected.

They've brought in centre-back Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers. They signed striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and winger Raphinha from Leeds United. Barcelona also signed centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla last week.

In terms of outgoings, midfielder Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa permanently this summer after joining them on loan in January. Defender Clement Lenglet has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a year-long loan. Dani Alves and Oscar Mingueza have also left the club.

Barcelona will begin their new La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, August 13.

