Cesc Fabregas believes that Chelsea should contest for the Premier League this season

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he believes Chelsea are good enough to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The former Blues star represented the West London side for five years between 2014 and 2019 and won two league titles with the team. Fabregas stated his admiration for the current squad and praised Chelsea's transfer business.

Chelsea were one of the busiest sides during the summer, spending in excess of £250 to strengthen the squad. Manager Frank Lampard is looking to build on the gains he made in his debut season at the club.

A record-breaking outing at the old Wembley was one to remember! 🤩



You can relive the drama of that day in our brand new boxset, Cup Kings! 🏆 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 16, 2020

However, things started slowly for the Stamford Bridge side this season. Mistakes from previous seasons kept haunting them, which included defensive lapses at the back. The new signings also took time to get going for Chelsea at the start of the season.

The arrival of Edouard Mendy from Rennes has helped steady the ship and Hakim Ziyech's return to fitness has got the Blues functioning like a well-drilled unit. They currently sit in 5th place in the table, three points behind table-toppers Leicester City.

Cesc Fabregas has seemingly seen enough to convince him about Chelsea's title credentials and he expressed this in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I like this team a lot. They added a lot of quality, speed and creativity, which was missing. They also added leadership in Thiago Silva. They should aim to win the league this season because I believe, with Liverpool and Man City, they have the best squad talent-wise," said Fabregas.

Do Chelsea have what it takes to win the Premier League this season?

Considering the huge amounts spent in the market, it is not beyond reason to suggest that Chelsea should ostensibly contest for the league this season.

Advertisement

However, the reality is that it goes beyond strengthening the squad. The heights reached by Liverpool and Manchester City in the last two years are so high and the Blues have to maintain their performance levels.

There have also been questions raised about Frank Lampard's tactical acumen. Despite their impressive results in recent weeks, the current team is still lacking in requisite experience.

‘I’m working on a career of PGA Tour at the moment.’



𝟵𝟬 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 with @CPulisic_10 who talks all things gaming! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1RDQSpDodd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 16, 2020

However, the unique nature of this season suggests that fans could be in for one of the most competitive campaigns in history. The underwhelming performances of the top teams in the table could leave a vacuum that Chelsea could take advantage of.

The increased rate of muscle injuries due to the congested nature of the campaign could also work in the Blues' favor. The London side have sufficient squad depth to juxtapose any fitness issues they may face.

Whether all these happen remains to be seen but it cannot be argued that Chelsea have what it takes to be among the favourites to win the Premier League title.