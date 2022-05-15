Cesc Fabregas wowed by Liverpool superstar's performance against Chelsea in FA Cup win

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was full of praise for the performance of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds' FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, has been in sensational form this season, scoring two goals and contributing 19 assists in 44 appearances across competitions. His attacking prowess has been heralded. During the FA Cup final win over Chelsea, Alexander-Arnold performed admirably from a defensive perspective too.

He nullified the attacking threat of Christian Pulisic throughout the final, so his performance has been praised by Fabregas. The Spaniard tweeted mid-game about the player:

Alexander-Arnold converted his spot-kick in the tense shootout that decided the final. Liverpool would go on to win 6-5 on penalties, with Kostas Tsimikas sealing the victory with his decisive spot-kick.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold's performance against Chelsea has bolstered the conversation that he's the best right back in the world right now. At just 23, the Reds full-back is being touted as the best right-back in Premier League history.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there's no player in the world like Alexander-Arnold at the moment, saying (via talkSPORT):

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player who plays like Trent in the world."

Alan Shearer heaps praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool's victory over Chelsea

Alexander-Arnold (left) impressed against Chelsea.

Another Premier League legend who praised Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in the FA Cup final on Saturday was Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle United striker was mesmerised by the right-back, who many deem to have been the 'Man of the Match'. Shearer told BBC Sport (via Rousing The Kop):

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, I thought was sensational today. Both defensively and some of his passing was outrageous."

He continued:

“And for him to then stick a penalty away as cooly as he did, I thought he was fantastic.”

Alexander-Arnold's impressive season is not a surprise. Ever since he made his debut in 2016, he has wowed with his incredible creativity. He has been a huge part of the recent success the Anfield side have had, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Champions League

Super Cup

Club World Cup

Premier League

League Cup

FA Cup



Trent Alexander-Arnold finally has the missing trophy from his cabinet 🗣 "It's a special one."Champions LeagueSuper CupClub World CupPremier LeagueLeague CupFA CupTrent Alexander-Arnold finally has the missing trophy from his cabinet 🗣 "It's a special one."🏆 Champions League 🏆 Super Cup 🏆 Club World Cup 🏆 Premier League 🏆 League Cup 🏆 FA Cup Trent Alexander-Arnold finally has the missing trophy from his cabinet https://t.co/IHEFngj7x8

He has now added the FA Cup to his growing list of accomplishments, with the win over Chelsea keeping alive Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds will hope leaders Manchester City slip up in the Premier League title race, as they trail Pep Guardiola's men by three points with two games remaining. Alexander-Arnold and co. will then head to Paris on May 28 to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

