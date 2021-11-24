"Champagne football", "they've absolutely wiped Juventus aside" - Joe Cole and Steve McManaman applaud Chelsea for 'absolutely outstanding' and 'dominant' 4-0 win

Premier League legends Joe Cole and Steve McManaman have heaped praise on Chelsea after their 4-0 demolition of Juventus. Thomas Tuchel's side destroyed the Old Lady in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 23) night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were utterly dominant against Massimiliano Allegri's side and took the lead thanks to young sensation Trevoh Chalobah in the 25th minute. England right-back Reece James continued his stunning form as he scored his fifth goal of the season and Chelsea's second of the night in the 55th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea's third goal just three minutes later. German forward Timo Werner, who made his return from injury as a second-half substitute, scored Chelsea's fourth goal deep into second-half stoppage time.

Joe Cole and Steve McMananman were left in awe after Chelsea's stunning display against Juventus. Cole told BT Sport:

"Champagne football. It was a beautiful performance. Unbelievable. It was an absolutely outstanding performance to put Chelsea in the driving seat in this group in the Champions League."

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman said:

"It was another really dominant performance from Chelsea. We said it at the beginning of the whole tournament how the English teams look really strong, and this was another marker down."

He added that Tuchel's side displayed confidence and that they could have scored more goals on the night.

"Chelsea had to come here and get a result against a resilient, experienced Juventus team and they've absolutely wiped them aside. It was a really comfortable, confident performance. They could have scored many goals and they've won the game early on."

Chelsea are currently at the top of Group H in the Champions League after winning four of their five group games this season. The Blues are level on points with Juventus and will be eager to win their final group game against Zenit St. Petersburg on Dec 8 to finish top of the group.

Thomas Tuchel could be on the verge of building a dynasty at Chelsea

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James celebrate during their win over Juventus.

Chelsea's recent performances in the Premier League and Champions League have made them one of the most feared teams in Europe. They are the favorites to win the league title this season and could potentially retain their Champions League crown as well.

The Blues are currently at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Chelsea have conceded just four goals in twelve league games this season and have been lauded for their defensive solidity and stability.

In recent games, their attacking quality has also come to the fore. Chelsea have scored 30 goals in 12 Premier League matches and 10 in five Champions League outings.

The Blues currently possess a number of young talents within their squad. This includes the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevoh Chalobah. The Blues are likely to build a squad around the aforementioned players in the future.

Thomas Tuchel has managed to develop and get the best out of Chelsea's young talents. The German could be on the cusp of building a dynasty at Stamford Bridge, as a number of his players are yet to become finished products.

