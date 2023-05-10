Champions League final location: All you need to know about Ataturk Olympic Stadium, including history, capacity and more

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Instanbul, Turkey, will host the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final this season. The stadium is among the most iconic ones in Europe.

Its construction was completed in 2002 after it had started in 1999. It's the home of several Turkish League sides like Istanbul Basaksehir, Galatasaray and Besiktas. The stadium was initially constructed keeping in mind Turkey's bid for the 2008 Olympics, which took place in Beijing. It has a capacity of 76,000 people.

The arena previously hosted the UEFA Champions League 2004-05 final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Liverpool won the iconic game by beating Milan via penalties, recovering from a 3-0 half-time deficit before prevailing on penalties.

UEFA awarded the Ataturk Olympic Stadium the status of a '5-star sports complex' in 2004.

Who will play the UEFA Champions League final in 2022-23?

The participants of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final are still unknown. Real Madrid and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal clash on Tuesday (May 9).

Vincius Junior's rasping opener was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne's stunning long-range equaliser. So, there's all to play for in the second leg in Manchester next Wednesday (May 17).

The two Milan sides, AC Milan and Inter Milan feature in the other semifinal. With Milan trailing 2-0 at half-time in the first leg at 'home', it might be difficult for then to return to the Ataturk Stadium to play another Champions League final. Inter, meanwhile, are looking to reach the final after doing so in Madrid in the 2009-10 season, which they won.

One of the two Milan clubs will take on Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium next month. Madrid are the defending champions, winning a record-extending 14th title last season.

Poll : 0 votes