Champions League final: PSG vs Inter line-ups confirmed as Ousmane Dembele and Lautaro Martinez lead attack

The starting XI for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, featuring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan, has been revealed. The two sides are set to lock horns at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has fielded a strong side, with Gianluigi Donnarumma maintaining his position in goal. The Italian shotstopper has been outstanding in his side's run to the final and will look to produce another fine performance.

Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes are PSG's back four, while the midfield trio are Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves. Star forward Ousmane Dembele leads the attack and is partnered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

Inter Milan has also named their best players for the showdown. Yan Sommer starts in goal and is covered by a back three of Benamain Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, and Alessandro Bastoni. Pavard, who had been sidelined for more than a month, replaces Yann Bisseck at the back.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella are in the heart of midfield for the Serie A side. They are flanked on the left and right by Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries, respectively. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are Inter's attacking duo for the clash.

PSG will look to finally get their hands on their maiden Champions League trophy in their second final appearance after their loss to Bayern Munich in 2020. Meanwhile, three-time champions Inter Milan will hope to overcome their 2023 final loss to Manchester City.

Wesley Sneijder predicts Champions League winner between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan

Former Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has made his prediction for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. The Dutchman gave the final to his former side, Inter, predicting a 2-1 win.

Ahead of the clash at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, 433 reached out to Sneijder asking for a score prediction. The 40-year-old replied:

"Hi I think the score will be 2-1 for Inter."

Wesley Sneijder was a key member of the Inter Milan side under Jose Mourinho that won the Champions League in 2010 to complete a historic treble. He notably provided the assist to Diego Milito for the side's first goal in the 2-0 win against Bayern Munich.

