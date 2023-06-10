Champions League final referee: Szymon Marciniak takes charge of Manchester City vs Inter in Istanbul

Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10).

The Polish official was in charge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Marciniak officiated the game brilliantly, and it went without any major controversies as well. He was also the first Polish referee to take charge of a World Cup final.

Yet another major assignment is in Marciniak's hand now, as he takes charge of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul. City have taken the lead against Inter midway through the second period, with Rodri firing Pep Guardiola's side into the lead in the 68th minute.

Why was Champions League final referee Szymon Marciniak in controversy recently?

While Szymon Marcianiak's performances on the pitch have been near perfect, he got into controversy due to an off-field issue. Marciniak recently appeared in a far-right event.

His appearance sparked controversy, and the Polish referee issued a statement on the matter. Marciniak apologised, saying (via The Independent):

"I want to express my deepest apologies for my involvement and any distress or harm it may have caused. Upon reflection and further investigation, it has become evident that I was gravely misled and completely unaware of the true nature and affiliations of the event in question.

"I had no knowledge that it was associated (with) a Polish extreme-right movement. Had I been aware of this fact, I would have categorically declined the invitation."

UEFA also commented on the matter:

"After conducting a thorough review, we have received a statement from Mr Marciniak expressing his deepest apologies and providing a clarification regarding his involvement in the event.”

Marciniak is no stranger to being in charge of the biggest games. He was also in charge at the Etihad where Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals to make the Istanbul showpiece.

